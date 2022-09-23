x
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022: 

Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20

Angola 39, Fairfield 6

Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Jennings Co. 7

Bloomington South 44, Southport 7

Bluffton 57, Southern Wells 0

Carmel 50, Indpls N. Central 19

Churubusco 44, Fremont 0

Columbia City 49, New Haven 7

Concord 37, Goshen 7

Culver 26, Winamac 20

E. Central 48, S. Dearborn 6

Eastern (Greentown) 52, Clinton Central 8

Floyd Central 14, Columbus East 12

Franklin 28, Mooresville 21

Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 10

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 7

Greencastle 63, Brown Co. 7

Greenwood Christian 22, Edinburgh 7

Hamilton Southeastern 31, Zionsville 13

Indpls Roncalli 31, Indpls Brebeuf 14

Jasper 27, Ev. Central 0

Jeffersonville 28, Silver Creek 14

Kokomo 49, McCutcheon 9

Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20

Lawrenceburg 37, Batesville 0

Lebanon 21, Tri-West 14

Leo 37, Bellmont 7

Logansport 43, Marion 7

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 23, Providence 21

Mishawaka 43, Warsaw 19

Mississinewa 28, Alexandria 0

Muncie Central 57, Richmond 8

N. Harrison 50, Eastern (Pekin) 12

N. Montgomery 44, Crawfordsville 7

New Palestine 42, Greenfield 7

NorthWood 48, Plymouth 0

Northridge 42, Wawasee 17

Norwell 45, E. Noble 0

Owen Valley 40, Sullivan 32

Rochester 34, Peru 6

Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27

Seymour 28, Brownstown 24

Sheridan 48, Taylor 0

Southridge 34, Tell City 6

Speedway 41, Connersville 7

Terre Haute South 42, Northview 37

Tipton 47, Northwestern 21

Traders Point Christian 52, Tri-County 6

Tri 38, Winchester 0

Triton 35, Pioneer 12

W. Lafayette 55, Benton Central 0

W. Noble 40, Garrett 14

Western 28, Cass 6

Western Boone 56, Frankfort 6

