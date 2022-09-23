Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:
Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20
Angola 39, Fairfield 6
Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Jennings Co. 7
Bloomington South 44, Southport 7
Bluffton 57, Southern Wells 0
Carmel 50, Indpls N. Central 19
Churubusco 44, Fremont 0
Columbia City 49, New Haven 7
Concord 37, Goshen 7
Culver 26, Winamac 20
E. Central 48, S. Dearborn 6
Eastern (Greentown) 52, Clinton Central 8
Floyd Central 14, Columbus East 12
Franklin 28, Mooresville 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 10
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 7
Greencastle 63, Brown Co. 7
Greenwood Christian 22, Edinburgh 7
Hamilton Southeastern 31, Zionsville 13
Indpls Roncalli 31, Indpls Brebeuf 14
Jasper 27, Ev. Central 0
Jeffersonville 28, Silver Creek 14
Kokomo 49, McCutcheon 9
Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20
Lawrenceburg 37, Batesville 0
Lebanon 21, Tri-West 14
Leo 37, Bellmont 7
Logansport 43, Marion 7
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 23, Providence 21
Mishawaka 43, Warsaw 19
Mississinewa 28, Alexandria 0
Muncie Central 57, Richmond 8
N. Harrison 50, Eastern (Pekin) 12
N. Montgomery 44, Crawfordsville 7
New Palestine 42, Greenfield 7
NorthWood 48, Plymouth 0
Northridge 42, Wawasee 17
Norwell 45, E. Noble 0
Owen Valley 40, Sullivan 32
Rochester 34, Peru 6
Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27
Seymour 28, Brownstown 24
Sheridan 48, Taylor 0
Southridge 34, Tell City 6
Speedway 41, Connersville 7
Terre Haute South 42, Northview 37
Tipton 47, Northwestern 21
Traders Point Christian 52, Tri-County 6
Tri 38, Winchester 0
Triton 35, Pioneer 12
W. Lafayette 55, Benton Central 0
W. Noble 40, Garrett 14
Western 28, Cass 6
Western Boone 56, Frankfort 6