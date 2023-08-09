Operation Football: Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 34 (OT)

The Royals went on the road and edged their rivals in the Mudsock Game on the Operation Football Game of the Week.

FISHERS, Ind. — Once again, the annual Mudsock Game did not disappoint.

It was Fishers' turn to host the annual rivalry game against Hamilton Southeastern and the visiting Royals went home with a thrilling 35-34 overtime victory on Operation Football.

After a slow start for both offenses, Jalen Alexander brought the HSE sideline to life with a 96-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Fishers responded, tying the game when quarterback Bennett Gorak pushed into the end zone from a yard out to even the game at 7-7.

The Royals regained the lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Chandler Weston kept the ball after a fake handoff and raced 67 yards to the end zone and a 14-7 lead. They extended the lead to 14 shortly before the half when Weston connected with Donovan Hamilton for a 67-yard touchdown.

THIS is school spirit!! Trailing 21-7 at the half , the Fishers Tiger Cage still going strong! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/GAVwd0pH3J — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 9, 2023

The Tigers came out strong in the second half, tying the game with another scoring run by Gorak in the third quarter and a 6-yard run by Khobie Martin early in the fourth.

But the Royals used the big play again, when Alexander broke through for a 72-yard touchdown and a 28-21 lead.

Martin, who ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns, answered with another 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 28 with 3:44 remaining.

Hamilton Southeastern had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

Fishers got the ball first and found the end zone when Martin scored from four yards out. But the Tigers' two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score 34-28.

On the Royals' possession in overtime, Alexander scooped up a bad snap and went in from four yards out to tie the game. Hugo Belmonte made the extra point, giving Hamilton Southeastern the 35-34 overtime win.