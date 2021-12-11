Operation Football: Mt. Vernon 27, Roncalli 21

Mt. Vernon upset previously undefeated Roncalli to win the regional championship Friday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mt. Vernon upset top-ranked Roncalli 27-21 to win a Class 4A regional championship Friday night.

The Royals scored first, taking a 7-0 lead on a five-yard touchdown run by Luke Hansen with less than two minutes gone in the first quarter. Mt. Vernon, however, scored the next 17 points, including an Eli Bridenthal touchdown that made it 14-7 late in the first quarter and a 27-yard field goal by sophomore Ethan Yeley that opened up a 10-point lead.

Roncalli answered just before halftime on Hansen's second touchdown run of the game, this one from 18 yards out to cut the lead to 17-14 at the break.

The Marauders re-established a 10-point lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Keagan Labelle and made it 27-14 on a 37-yard field goal by Yeley.

The Royals got within a score with 2:19 to play when Aidan Leffler ran in from four yards out, but Mt. Vernon recovered the onside kick, finishing off the 27-21 win.