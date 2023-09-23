Operation Football: How the IHSAA top-10 fared in Week 6

x
INDIANA, USA — As the sixth week of Operation Football comes to a close, it's time to take a look at how the ranked teams fared on Friday. This week featured a surprising number of upsets in which ranked teams were defeated by unranked teams. That could shake up some teams' momentum as the first week of sectionals inches closer and closer. 

Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how all the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press poll fared during the week of Sept. 22, 2023:

Class 6A

Class 5A

  • No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider lost to Homestead 23-20 in overtime.
  • No. 2 Bloomington North defeated New Albany 49-14.
  • No. 3 Valparaiso lost to 6A No. 5 Crown Point 19-14.
  • No. 5 Bloomington South defeated Southport 59-0.
  • No. 6 Merrillville defeated LaPorte 40-0.
  • No. 7 Mishawaka defeated 6A No. 9 Warsaw 34-11.
  • No. 8 Lafayette Harrison defeated Lafayette Jefferson 32-13.
  • No. 9 Floyd Central defeated Columbus East 28-3.
  • No. 10 Decatur Central defeated No. 4 Plainfield 26-23.

Class 4A

  • No. 1 East Central defeated South Dearborn 51-0.
  • No. 2 Kokomo lost to McCutcheon 10-6.
  • No. 3 Evansville Reitz defeated Castle 38-17.
  • No. 4 Evansville Memorial defeated Evansville Bosse 27-26.
  • No. 7 Northridge defeated Wawasee 14-7.
  • No. 8 Roncalli lost to Brebeuf Jesuit 39-23.
  • No. 9 New Haven defeated No. 6 Columbia City 21-7.
  • No. 10 New Palestine defeated No. 5 Greenfield-Central 21-14.

Class 3A

  • No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated No. 4 Guerin Catholic 13-7.
  • No. 3 Lawrenceburg lost to Batesville 26-23.
  • No. 4 West Lafayette plays Benton Central at 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • No. 6 Hanover Central defeated Munster 56-21.
  • No. 7 Hamilton Heights defeated Twin Lakes 45-0.
  • No. 8 Tri-West defeated Lebanon 28-21.
  • No. 9 Tippecanoe Valley defeated Jimtown 35-14.
  • No. 10 Gibson Southern defeated No. 2 Heritage Hills 31-28.

Class 2A

  • No. 1 Brownstown Central lost to Seymour 41-20.
  • No. 2 Bluffton defeated Southern Wells 56-3.
  • No. 3 LaVille lost to Knox 21-13.
  • No. 4 Triton Central defeated Cardinal Ritter 48-14.
  • No. 5 Linton-Stockton defeated Western 49-14.
  • No. 6 Heritage Christian defeated Covenant Christian 28-24.
  • No. 7 Scecina lost to 1A No. 1 Lutheran 42-14.
  • No. 8 North Posey defeated Tecumseh 63-0.
  • No. 9 Northeastern lost to Centerville 32-14.
  • No. 10 Alexandria lost to Mississinewa 33-21.

Class 1A

  • No. 1 Lutheran defeated 2A No. 7 Scecina 42-14.
  • No. 2 Adams Central defeated South Adams 48-0.
  • No. 3 Carroll (Flora) defeated Tri-Central 42-0.
  • No. 4 Providence defeated Irvington Prep 78-0.
  • No. 5 Park Tudor defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 62-7.
  • No. 6 South Putnam defeated West Vigo 63-0.
  • No. 7 Sheridan defeated Taylor 56-6.
  • No. 8 Madison-Grant defeated Elwood 54-0.
  • No. 9 Pioneer lost to Triton 27-16.
  • No. 10 North Judson defeated South Central (Union Mills) 56-24.
  • No. 10 Clinton Prairie lost to Delphi 33-30.

