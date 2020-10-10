x
Operation Football scores - Oct. 9, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Credit: WTHR

Anderson 16, Richmond 10

Angola 42, Garrett 7

Avon 28, Zionsville 19

Bluffton 64, Prairie Hts. 13

Boone Grove 53, Lake Station 0

Bremen 37, S. Bend Riley 7

Brown Co. 34, N. Putnam 31

Brownsburg 29, Noblesville 8

Carmel 38, Warren Central 14

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Center Grove 28, Lawrence North 13

Centerville 56, Union City 2

Churubusco 29, W. Noble 6

Columbus East 56, Seymour 0

Columbus North 42, Bloomington North 14

Corydon 57, Clarksville 30

Danville 28, Western Boone 14

DeKalb 40, Bellmont 13

Decatur Central 42, Guerin Catholic 10

Decatur Central 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 16

E. Central 50, Greensburg 7

E. Noble 24, New Haven 13

Eastbrook 73, Elwood 22

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Sheridan 14

Eastside 42, Central Noble 7

Edinburgh 42, Rock Creek Academy 0

Ev. Central 14, Castle 3

Ev. Memorial 21, Vincennes 6

Fairfield 42, Lakeland 0

Floyd Central 42, Bedford N. Lawrence 14

Forest Park 49, Pike Central 6

Fountain Central 25, N. Vermillion 7

Frankfort 16, N. Montgomery 14

Franklin Co. 41, Batesville 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 17, Ft. Wayne Snider 7

Ft. Wayne Northrop 28, Ft. Wayne North 27

Glenn 15, S. Bend Clay 6

Greencastle 34, Owen Valley 19

Hagerstown 42, Tri 7

Hamilton Hts. 28, Cass 19

Hamilton Southeastern 14, Franklin Central 7

Heritage Christian 48, Indpls Tindley 6

Homestead 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 12

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Lawrence Central 0

Indpls Cathedral 49, Indpls Brebeuf 7

Indpls Chatard 35, Terre Haute North 7

Indpls Lutheran 42, Speedway 21

Indpls N. Central 27, Indpls Pike 21, OT

Indpls Roncalli 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 16

Jeffersonville 41, Jennings Co. 14

Knightstown 27, Northeastern 12

Knox 22, Triton 18

Lafayette Harrison 49, Goshen 7

Lafayette Jeff 50, Logansport 16

Lebanon 33, Southmont 7

Leo 21, Columbia City 7

Linton 56, Eastern (Greene) 0

Maconaquah 42, Wabash 39

Madison-Grant 50, Frankton 32

Marion 28, Indpls Tech 13

Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7

Mississinewa 41, Blackford 7

Monroe Central 53, Union Co. 7

Mooresville 41, Martinsville 24

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Shelbyville 15

N. Decatur 44, Switzerland Co. 0

N. Harrison 55, Crawford Co. 0

N. Judson 9, LaVille 7

N. Knox 49, N. Daviess 17

N. Newton 26, N. White 15

New Albany 47, Madison 41

New Palestine 28, New Castle 0

NorthWood 22, Warsaw 21

Northfield 34, Whitko 7

Northridge 55, Concord 20

Northview 56, Edgewood 21

Norwell 30, Huntington North 14

Oak Hill 50, Alexandria 12

Paoli 46, Mitchell 40

Pendleton Hts. 38, Yorktown 7

Penn 42, New Prairie 3

Perry Central 36, Springs Valley 0

Peru 43, N. Miami 8

Pioneer 54, Culver 6

Providence 29, Milan 21

S. Adams 61, Woodlan 6

S. Bend Adams 28, Jimtown 16

S. Dearborn 53, Rushville 13

S. Putnam 56, Indpls Shortridge 14

S. Vermillion 25, Seeger 15

Salem 35, Charlestown 34, OT

Scottsburg 60, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Shenandoah 28, Eastern Hancock 21

Silver Creek 42, Brownstown 14

Southport 50, Terre Haute South 36

Southridge 34, Heritage Hills 14

Southwood 35, Rochester 0

Tippecanoe Valley 48, Manchester 18

Traders Point Christian 41, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14

Tri-Central 49, Taylor 20

Tri-West 55, Crawfordsville 20

W. Lafayette 49, Twin Lakes 14

W. Washington 46, Washington 8

Western 42, Tipton 28

Westfield 45, Fishers 6

Whiteland 49, Plainfield 13

Winamac 28, Caston 8