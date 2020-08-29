x
Operation Football scores - August 28, 2020

High school football scores from around the state on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Avon 54, Indpls Ben Davis 13

Batesville 42, Milan 34

Beech Grove 46, Cascade 0

Bloomington North 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 0

Bloomington South 26, Martinsville 17

Bremen 41, S. Bend Washington 6

Brown Co. 12, Jennings Co. 7

Brownsburg 21, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 14

Brownstown 42, Charlestown 7

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Snider 12

Center Grove 20, Warren Central 0

Centerville 56, Hagerstown 0

Churubusco 43, Lakeland 0

Clarksville 48, Eastern (Pekin) 8

Columbia City 28, Central Noble 7

Concord 29, Jimtown 23

Corydon 41, Paoli 6

Decatur Central 66, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

Delphi 17, Carroll (Flora) 0

E. Noble 15, NorthWood 14

Eastern (Greentown) 42, Blackford 0

Eastside 28, Adams Central 14

Elkhart 35, Mishawaka 28

Fairfield 57, Osceola Grace 0

Floyd Central 42, Providence 0

Forest Park 41, Perry Central 12

Franklin 63, Shelbyville 6

Fremont 40, Prairie Hts. 0

Frontier 26, N. White 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37, Ft. Wayne North 14

Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne South 7

Greenwood 41, Indian Creek 20

Homestead 7, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Huntington North 47, Jay Co. 8

Indpls Chatard 10, E. Central 0

Indpls Lutheran 42, Indpls Ritter 7

Indpls N. Central 36, Hamilton Southeastern 35, OT

Indpls Pike 28, Fishers 14

Indpls Roncalli 36, Franklin Central 6

Indpls Scecina 14, Speedway 3

Jeffersonville 28, Seymour 7

Kokomo 34, Plymouth 18

Lafayette Jeff 43, Lawrence Central 28

Lapel 48, Frankton 14

Lawrenceburg 14, Cin. Mt. Healthy, Ohio 7

Linton 22, Sullivan 16, OT

Logansport 27, Northwestern 0

Monrovia 20, Edgewood 8

Mooresville 34, Leo 17

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Richmond 13

N. Decatur 58, Edinburgh 8

N. Harrison 36, Scottsburg 19

N. Knox 41, Eastern (Greene) 0

N. Montgomery 31, Hamilton Hts. 7

New Haven 22, Mississinewa 14

New Palestine 28, Indpls Brebeuf 8

New Prairie 26, Culver Academy 7

Northridge 42, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Northview 28, Greencastle 12

Norwell 35, Heritage 7

Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14

Penn 35, LaPorte 14

S. Adams 55, Cass 7

S. Putnam 41, Owen Valley 20

S. Vermillion 49, N. Vermillion 0

Silver Creek 27, Salem 8

Southridge 28, Boonville 0

Southwood 35, Oak Hill 13

Tippecanoe Valley 18, Northfield 10

Tipton 62, Elwood 0

Tri 46, Northeastern 0

Tri-Central 13, Wes-Del 8

Triton Central 20, Greensburg 3

W. Lafayette 41, McCutcheon 3

W. Vigo 35, Crawfordsville 14

Wabash 14, Alexandria 0

Wawasee 31, W. Noble 0

Western 31, Western Boone 21

Westfield 34, Lafayette Harrison 10

Zionsville 42, Lebanon 19