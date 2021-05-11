Operation Football: Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17

The Eagles led 35-7 at halftime en route to the sectional championship.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville jumped out to a quick start to beat Kokomo and claim the sectional championship Friday night.

Colin Price scored on a 66-yard run in the first two minutes of the game and the Eagles raced to a 35-7 halftime lead en route to a 42-17 win over the Wildkats.

Luke Murphy and Christian Abney each threw two touchdown passes for Zionsville, including a 76-yard strike from Abney to Trey Firestone.

Plez Lawrence ran for 75 yards and two scores for Kokomo.