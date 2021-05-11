Operation Football: Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville jumped out to a quick start to beat Kokomo and claim the sectional championship Friday night.
Colin Price scored on a 66-yard run in the first two minutes of the game and the Eagles raced to a 35-7 halftime lead en route to a 42-17 win over the Wildkats.
Luke Murphy and Christian Abney each threw two touchdown passes for Zionsville, including a 76-yard strike from Abney to Trey Firestone.
Plez Lawrence ran for 75 yards and two scores for Kokomo.
The Eagles will face Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger next Friday for the regional championship.