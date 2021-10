The Royals shut out their rivals 34-0 in the sectional semifinals Friday night.

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern shut out rival Fishers in the sectional semifinals Friday night.

The Royals topped the Tigers 34-0, the second win in the rivalry this season. Hamilton Southeastern won 42-13 on Sept. 10.

HSE will play Westfield next Friday for the sectional championship. The Shamrocks won an earlier meeting this year, 34-21, on Sept. 17.