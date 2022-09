It was the annual Mudsock Game as the Royals hosted the Tigers Friday night on Operation Football.

FISHERS, Ind. — It was a huge crowd at Hamilton Southeastern Friday night as the Royals hosted the Fishers Tigers on Operation Football.

It was the annual Mudsock Game, and it didn't disappoint.

Fishers got off to a 14-0 lead, but HSE came back to win it in overtime, 28-27.

