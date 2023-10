It's Week 8 of Operation Football!

FISHERS, Ind. — It was a battle of Class 6A powers Friday night on Operation Football, as fifth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern hosted Franklin Central, ranked 13th.

This one was a defensive slugfest early, with the Royals leading 6-3 at halftime.

In the end, it was Hamilton Southeastern 19, Franklin Central 3.