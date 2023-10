It's Week 8 of Operation Football!

ARCADIA, Indiana — This week's Operation Football Game of the Week is South Bend Washington facing Hamilton Heights.

Hamilton Heights features 19 seniors. They got to work quickly, rolling to an early 17-0 lead.

The final was 51-6 as the Huskies kept their unblemished season record intact.