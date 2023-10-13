Operation Football Game of the Week: New Pal vs. Westfield

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — New Palestine Dragons will play Westfield Shamrocks for Week 1 of Operation Football.

Westfield High School will be the Band of the Week on Operation Football.

13News could feature your images on air and online.

You can also stay up to date with scores from all across central Indiana Friday night.

Other big game coverage

13News Operation Football will also be covering several other big games Friday night including:

Carroll at Hamilton Southeastern

Brebeuf Jesuit at Bishop Chatard

Fort Wayne Snider at Warren Central

You can catch all the Operation Football game highlights on 13News at 11 p.m.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest. The contest ends with the final OPFB regular season game on 10/13/2023.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by 12/1/2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.