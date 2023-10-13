Operation Football Game of the Week: New Pal vs. Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — New Palestine Dragons will play Westfield Shamrocks for Week 1 of Operation Football.
Westfield High School will be the Band of the Week on Operation Football.
Operation Football: 8-18-2023
Other big game coverage
13News Operation Football will also be covering several other big games Friday night including:
- Carroll at Hamilton Southeastern
- Brebeuf Jesuit at Bishop Chatard
- Fort Wayne Snider at Warren Central
You can catch all the Operation Football game highlights on 13News at 11 p.m.
