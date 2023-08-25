Operation Football Game of the Week: Kokomo at Whiteland

Operation Football heads to Whiteland High School where the 1-0 Kokomo Wildkats are set to play the 1-0 Whiteland Warriors Friday night.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Kokomo Wildkats are set to take the long journey south on U.S. 31 and play the Whiteland Warriors in Week 2 of Operation Football.

Both teams enter the Operation Football Game of the Week at 1-0 after finishing their 2022 seasons with 12-2 records. This will be the first-ever matchup between these two teams.

After a narrow 16-14 victory over Leo in Week 1, Kokomo moved up to No. 5 in Class 4A in the most recent AP poll. Whiteland enters Week 2 following a dominant 52-20 win over Jeffersonville. The win moved Whiteland to No. 2 in the Class 5A rankings.

Whiteland had success running the ball against Jeffersonville. Juniors Slate Valentine and Maalik Perkins each scored two rushing touchdowns last Friday. Valentine had 18 carries for 162 yards, while Perkins had 10 carries for 107 rushing yards.

Kokomo quarterback Reis Beard led the Wildkats on a 69-yard, 13-play game-winning drive that ended with Beard scoring on a fourth-and-goal at the Leo 3-yard line with just 27 seconds remaining in the game.

Head coach of the Wildkats Austin Colby told our newsgathering partners at The Kokomo Tribune that the team "had to get the ball in Beard's hands" and that Beard is the kind of player coaches think about during similar late-game situations.

It's possible Friday night's game could be won and lost on the defensive line. Both teams feature impressive running games, and it's likely the winning team's defense will be the one that bends but doesn't break.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest for the Operation Football Spirit Award. The contest ends with the final Operation Football regular season game on Oct. 13.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by Dec. 1, 2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.