INDIANAPOLIS — Fishers traveled to Franklin Central Friday night for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference matchup on Operation Football.

The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak last week and were looking to build on that success versus the Flashes.

In the end, Fishers got the best of Franklin Central, 26-15.

