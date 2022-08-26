Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Waldron

WALDRON, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Waldron Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs play their first-ever football game on Friday, Aug. 26 against the Paris Eagles from Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET.
Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
