x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Waldron

The Bulldogs play their first-ever football game Friday, Aug. 26 against the Paris Eagles from Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET.

More Videos

WALDRON, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Waldron Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs play their first-ever football game on Friday, Aug. 26 against the Paris Eagles from Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET.

Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out