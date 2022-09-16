x
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Pendleton Heights High School

The Arabians (2-2) host the New Palestine Dragons (4-0) Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Pendleton Heights High School.

Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.

