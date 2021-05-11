Operation Football: Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7

Seth Mencer scored three times in the second half to lead the Irish to the sectional title.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral advanced to the regional championship with a 31-7 rout of Decatur Central Friday night.

Danny O'Neil got the Irish on the scoreboard first, capping an 80-yard drive with a dive into the end zone and a 7-0 Cathedral lead.

That score would hold up into the third quarter when the Irish started to pour it on. Seth Mencer scored three times in the first 17 minutes of the second half to extend the Cathedral lead to 31-0.

Decatur Central added a touchdown with a little more than three minutes remaining to avoid the shutout.