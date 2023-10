It's Week 8 of Operation Football!

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Brownsburg, the top-ranked team in Class 6A, visited Noblesville Friday night on Operation Football.

The Bulldogs went up 7-0 in a hurry on a cold and wet night.

The Millers responded quickly and tied the score a short time later.

In the end, though, Brownsburg moves their record to 8-0 with a 27-22 win.