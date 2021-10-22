x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Operation Football: Brebeuf 24, West Lafayette 16

It's playoff time on Operation Football!

INDIANAPOLIS — Brebeuf topped West Lafayette 24-16 Friday night on Operation Football.

The Braves will take on North Montgomery next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

Click on the media player for highlights.

RELATED: Operation Football: Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Operation Football: Brebeuf 24, West Lafayette 16