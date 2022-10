The Whiteland High School band helped kick things off for Week 7 of Operation Football!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITELAND, Ind. — Week 7 of Operation Football kicked off in Whiteland, where the Marching Warriors performed live as the Band of the Week!

On the gridiron, Whiteland hosts Mooresville Friday night. You can see the highlights from the game tonight at 11 on Operation Football.