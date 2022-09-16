Operation Football Band of the Week: Warren Central High School

The Warren Central Warriors are hosting Ben Davis Friday night on Operation Football.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's already Week 5 of Operation Football, and Warren Central is our Band of the Week!

The Warriors and crosstown rivals Ben Davis face off Friday night.

The "best from the west versus the beasts from the east" will kickoff at 7 p.m. You can watch the game streaming on the WTHR Facebook page.

Check out their band's performance in the video player above and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.