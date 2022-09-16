Operation Football Band of the Week: Warren Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — It's already Week 5 of Operation Football, and Warren Central is our Band of the Week!
The Warriors and crosstown rivals Ben Davis face off Friday night.
The "best from the west versus the beasts from the east" will kickoff at 7 p.m. You can watch the game streaming on the WTHR Facebook page.
RELATED: Operation Football Week 5: Cross-town rivalry comes to a head tonight as Ben Davis faces Warren Central
Check out their band's performance in the video player above and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.
Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the coveted Spirit Award Trophy. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.