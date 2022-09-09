Operation Football Band of the Week: Hamilton Southeastern High School

It's Week 4 of Operation Football!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FISHERS, Ind. — It's already Week 4 of Operation Football, and we always kick things off with a Band of the Week!

Hamilton Southeastern High School performed for us this week.

The Royals host Fishers Friday night on Operation Football.

Check out their band's performance in the video player above.

We'll feature a different band every Friday through the season as the Operation Football Band of the Week. You can watch them perform live on 13News each Friday at 5:45 p.m.!