HS Football

Operation Football Band of the Week: Decatur Central High School

It's Week 3 of Operation Football!

INDIANAPOLIS — We're back with Week 3 of Operation Football, and it wouldn't be the same without a Band of the Week!

The Decatur Central High School Marching Band and Guard performed for us this week.

Decatur Central hosts Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football.

Check out their band's performance in the video player above. 

We'll feature a different band every Friday through the season as the Operation Football Band of the Week. You can watch them perform live on 13News each Friday at 5:45 p.m.!

Click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

