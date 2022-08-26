x
HS Football

Operation Football Band of the Week: Center Grove H.S.

It's Week 2 of Operation Football!

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's Week 2 of Operation Football and there's action on the south side Friday night.

Carmel travels to Center Grove, the top-ranked team in Class 6A.

The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Center Grove. Check out their performance in the video player above. 

We'll feature a different band every Friday through the season as the Operation Football Band of the Week. You can watch them perform live on 13News each Friday at 5:45 p.m.!

