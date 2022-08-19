Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis H.S.

Ben Davis kicks off another season of Operation Football as our first "Band of the Week."

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night starts another season of Operation Football and we head to the west side to kick things off.

Ben Davis is hosting Brownsburg in Friday night's season opener and the Giants' marching band did the honors as the first Operation Football Band of the Week of the season.

Watch their performance in the video player above.

We'll feature a different band every Friday through the season as the Operation Football Band of the Week. You can watch them perform live on 13News each Friday at 5:45 p.m.!