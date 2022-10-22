New Pal knocks off defending 4A champs, stays undefeated

The Dragons used a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to regain the lead over Mt. Vernon and advance with a 35-24 win.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORTVILLE, Ind. — There will be a new state champion in Class 4A.

New Palestine used a fourth-quarter surge to keep their undefeated season alive, knocking off Hancock County rival Mt. Vernon, 35-24, Friday night. The Marauders won the state title in Class 4A last year.

The Dragons got out to a quick start in the first quarter, when Daniel Tippit and Kyler Kropp connected for a 57-yard touchdown pass just over two minutes into the game. After a Mt. Vernon field goal got the Marauders on the board, Tippit found Blaine Nunnally for a 66-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead late in the opening quarter.

The Marauders found the end zone for the first time midway through the second quarter when Luke Ertel hooked up with George Burhenn for a 92-yard touchdown to cut the lead to four.

New Palestine answered just 1:32 later on Tippit's second touchdown pass to Nunnally for a 21-10 lead with 5:12 to play in the half.

The Marauders pulled within four in the final minute of the second quarter when Ertel found Darnell Stewart for his second touchdown pass of the night. The Dragons had a touchdown negated by a penalty in the closing seconds and went into the locker room with a 21-17 lead.

Mt. Vernon took their first lead of the game with just over four minutes left in the third quarter on an Eli Bridenthal touchdown run and the Marauders headed to the final quarter with a three-point lead.

But New Palestine took over in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth, regaining the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Grayson Thomas on the first play of the quarter. Two minutes later, Nunnally intercepted an Ertel pass near the Dragons' 40-yard line and returned it deep into Marauders territory.

On the first play of the possession, Tippit called his own number and ran 15 yards for a touchdown and the final score of the game.