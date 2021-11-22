Mt. Vernon aiming for first state championship Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana Thanksgiving weekend tradition returns this Friday and Saturday with the high school football state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium.
For the first time ever, Mt. Vernon High School has made it to the championship game in Class 4A. The Marauders (13-1) play Saturday against Northridge.
Mt. Vernon head coach Vince Lidy won a state title as a player in 1994. Now, he'll try to win one as a coach.
"To be the first male, not just football, but the first male championship at the high school level for Mt. Vernon in its history," Lidy said. "It's been a history-making year up to this point and we don't want to see it stop."
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.