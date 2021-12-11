Lawrence North football sectional title is school's first in 30 years

LAWRENCE, Indiana — High school football playoffs have reached the regional stage.
Only eight teams remain standing in each class, and that includes the Class 6A Lawrence North Wildcats.
The Wildcats are doing something this year that hasn’t been done at Lawrence North in over three decades. 1990 was the last time they won a sectional title, and last Friday’s win over Lawrence Central propelled them to this week's matchup against. top-ranked Center Grove.
Head coach Patrick Mallory took over a struggling Lawrence North team back in 2013.
“I was told nine-and-a-half years ago that we couldn’t win here,” Mallory said.
Year by year, the team has grown, and in 2020 had its first winning season in 15 years.
We spoke with Coach Mallory as he prepared his team for this week’s game. Click on the media player to see the entire interview.
What other people are reading:
- Sen. Braun accused of $8.5 million in improper campaign finances, campaign denies wrongdoing
- UPDATE: Body of child recovered from northwest Indiana pond identified as missing 1-year-old Illinois girl
- Marion County opens kids-only vaccine clinic for ages 5-11
- Indiana AG advises schools to not display or promote Black Lives Matter
- 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter, whose story inspired millions, dies at 16
- Brownsburg man has golf round of a lifetime
- Woman with gun arrested as IMPD breaks up large fight at George Washington High School
- Do you regularly buy these? Here's how much more expensive they are with inflation