Lawrence North football sectional title is school's first in 30 years

LAWRENCE, Indiana — High school football playoffs have reached the regional stage.

Only eight teams remain standing in each class, and that includes the Class 6A Lawrence North Wildcats.

The Wildcats are doing something this year that hasn’t been done at Lawrence North in over three decades. 1990 was the last time they won a sectional title, and last Friday’s win over Lawrence Central propelled them to this week's matchup against. top-ranked Center Grove.

Head coach Patrick Mallory took over a struggling Lawrence North team back in 2013.

“I was told nine-and-a-half years ago that we couldn’t win here,” Mallory said.

Year by year, the team has grown, and in 2020 had its first winning season in 15 years.

We spoke with Coach Mallory as he prepared his team for this week’s game. Click on the media player to see the entire interview.