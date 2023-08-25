Indy-area high school football scores for Week 2

Check out all the week two IHSAA football results from across the Indianapolis area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrating 30 years of Operation Football, here's a complete score list from every Indianapolis-area team from week two of IHSAA football!

IHSAA Football Week 2 Indy-area scores

Ben Davis 42, Avon 14

Bishop Chatard 46, Arsenal Tech 6

Bloomington South 35, Martinsville 6

Brebeuf Jesuit 34, Tri-West 17

Brownsburg 45, Cathedral 31

Cascade 35, Beech Grove 13

Center Grove 28, Oakland (TN) 0

Christian Brothers (MO) 55, Carmel 28

Cloverdale 20, Edinburgh 6

Covenant Christian 42, Greenwood Christian 16

Crispus Attucks 38, Terre Haute North 10

Decatur Central 43, New Palestine 42

Eastern Hancock 36, North Decatur 14

Fishers 40, Pike 0

Franklin Central 20, Roncalli 6

Frankton 38, Lapel 37, OT

Greenfield-Central 57, Greensburg 0

Greenwood 42, Indian Creek 28

Guerin Catholic 27, Lafayette Central Catholic 3

Hamilton Heights 28, North Montgomery 12

Hamilton Southeastern 35, North Central 7

Heritage Christian 19, Shenandoah 0

Kokomo 27, Whiteland 13

Lawrence North 35, Fort Wayne Northside 13

Lutheran 49, Cardinal Ritter 12

Mooresville 28, Danville 12

Mt. Vernon 41, Franklin 38

Noblesville 42, Homestead 0

Pendleton Heights 49, Anderson 0

Perry Meridian 40, Southport 10

Plainfield 15, Lafayette Harrison 14

Scecina 37, Speedway 26

Shelbyville 26, Rushville 14

Sheridan 35, North Miami 12

South Decatur 69, Irvington Prep 0

Triton Central 36, New Castle 7

Western Boone 21, Western 13

Westfield 59, Lawrence Central 58, OT