Indy-area high school football scores for Week 2

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrating 30 years of Operation Football, here's a complete score list from every Indianapolis-area team from week two of IHSAA football!
IHSAA Football Week 2 Indy-area scores
Ben Davis 42, Avon 14
Bishop Chatard 46, Arsenal Tech 6
Bloomington South 35, Martinsville 6
Brebeuf Jesuit 34, Tri-West 17
Brownsburg 45, Cathedral 31
Cascade 35, Beech Grove 13
Center Grove 28, Oakland (TN) 0
Christian Brothers (MO) 55, Carmel 28
Cloverdale 20, Edinburgh 6
Covenant Christian 42, Greenwood Christian 16
Crispus Attucks 38, Terre Haute North 10
Decatur Central 43, New Palestine 42
Eastern Hancock 36, North Decatur 14
Fishers 40, Pike 0
Franklin Central 20, Roncalli 6
Frankton 38, Lapel 37, OT
Greenfield-Central 57, Greensburg 0
Greenwood 42, Indian Creek 28
Guerin Catholic 27, Lafayette Central Catholic 3
Hamilton Heights 28, North Montgomery 12
Hamilton Southeastern 35, North Central 7
Heritage Christian 19, Shenandoah 0
Kokomo 27, Whiteland 13
Lawrence North 35, Fort Wayne Northside 13
Lutheran 49, Cardinal Ritter 12
Mooresville 28, Danville 12
Mt. Vernon 41, Franklin 38
Noblesville 42, Homestead 0
Pendleton Heights 49, Anderson 0
Perry Meridian 40, Southport 10
Plainfield 15, Lafayette Harrison 14
Scecina 37, Speedway 26
Shelbyville 26, Rushville 14
Sheridan 35, North Miami 12
South Decatur 69, Irvington Prep 0
Triton Central 36, New Castle 7
Western Boone 21, Western 13
Westfield 59, Lawrence Central 58, OT
Zionsville 31, Lebanon 3