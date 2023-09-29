x
Indy-area IHSAA Football Scores | Week 7, Sept. 29, 2023

Here are all the IHSAA football scores from the Indianapolis metropolitan area for Sept. 29, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — The regular season of IHSAA football is winding down. The temperatures are going down and the intensity before sectionals is heating up. Check out the local winners in Indiana high school football for the week of Sept. 29 and don't miss Operation Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on 13News.

Here are all the local Indianapolis-area scores for Week 7 of Operation Football.

Indy-area IHSAA football scores for Sept. 29

Beech Grove 62, Cardinal Ritter 20

Ben Davis 45, Carmel 16

Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 21

Cascade 40, Owen Valley 19

Cathedral 39, Cincinnati La Salle (OH) 26

Center Grove 48, Pike 17

Crispus Attucks 28, Shortridge 22

Danville 46, Frankfort 6

Decatur Central 63, Greenwood 42

Eastern Hancock 40, Monroe Central 26

Edinburgh 54, Irvington Prep 18

Fishers 29, Franklin Central 23

George Washington 26, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 21

Greenfield-Central 35, Yorktown 30

Guerin Catholic 29, Northview 24

Greenwood Christian 49, Clarksville 14

Hamilton Heights 43, Tipton 0

Hamilton Southeastern 43, Noblesville 22

Indian Creek 35, Speedway 21

Lafayette Harrison 38, Arsenal Tech 6

Lapel 29, Heritage Christian 15

Lawrence Central 49, North Central 20

Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 7

Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0

Louisville Male (KY) 43, Roncalli 0

Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14

Martinsville 37, Perry Meridian 31

Mooresville 21, Whiteland 7

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, New Castle 21

New Palestine 49, Shelbyville 7

Pendleton Heights 28, Delta 23

Plainfield 38, Franklin 3

Sheridan 37, Delphi 14

Southport 43, Terre Haute North 7

Terre Haute South 32, Brebeuf Jesuit 25

Tri-West 38, North Montgomery 0

Triton Central 38, Scecina 14

Wes-Del 35, Tindley 14

Western Boone 29, Southmont 6

Westfield 38, Avon 14

