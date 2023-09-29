Indy-area IHSAA Football Scores | Week 7, Sept. 29, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The regular season of IHSAA football is winding down. The temperatures are going down and the intensity before sectionals is heating up. Check out the local winners in Indiana high school football for the week of Sept. 29 and don't miss Operation Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on 13News.
Here are all the local Indianapolis-area scores for Week 7 of Operation Football.
Indy-area IHSAA football scores for Sept. 29
Beech Grove 62, Cardinal Ritter 20
Ben Davis 45, Carmel 16
Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 21
Cascade 40, Owen Valley 19
Cathedral 39, Cincinnati La Salle (OH) 26
Center Grove 48, Pike 17
Crispus Attucks 28, Shortridge 22
Danville 46, Frankfort 6
Decatur Central 63, Greenwood 42
Eastern Hancock 40, Monroe Central 26
Edinburgh 54, Irvington Prep 18
Fishers 29, Franklin Central 23
George Washington 26, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 21
Greenfield-Central 35, Yorktown 30
Guerin Catholic 29, Northview 24
Greenwood Christian 49, Clarksville 14
Hamilton Heights 43, Tipton 0
Hamilton Southeastern 43, Noblesville 22
Indian Creek 35, Speedway 21
Lafayette Harrison 38, Arsenal Tech 6
Lapel 29, Heritage Christian 15
Lawrence Central 49, North Central 20
Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 7
Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0
Louisville Male (KY) 43, Roncalli 0
Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14
Martinsville 37, Perry Meridian 31
Mooresville 21, Whiteland 7
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, New Castle 21
New Palestine 49, Shelbyville 7
Pendleton Heights 28, Delta 23
Plainfield 38, Franklin 3
Sheridan 37, Delphi 14
Southport 43, Terre Haute North 7
Terre Haute South 32, Brebeuf Jesuit 25
Tri-West 38, North Montgomery 0
Triton Central 38, Scecina 14
Wes-Del 35, Tindley 14
Western Boone 29, Southmont 6
Westfield 38, Avon 14