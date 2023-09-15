x
HS Football

Indianapolis-area high school football scores | Week 5 2023

Here are all the local Indy-area scores for Week 5 of IHSAA high school football.
Credit: WTHR graphic

INDIANAPOLIS — Week 5 of the IHSAA football season has wrapped up. Here are all of the local high school football scores from the Indianapolis area for the week of Sept. 15, 2023.

Indy-area high school football scores for the week of Sept. 15

Beech Grove 38, Southport 9

Bishop Chatard 28, Columbus North 3

Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28

Cardinal Ritter 38, Shortridge 27

Carmel 17, Lawrence North 14

Cathedral 49, North Central 6

Center Grove 36, Harvest Prep (OH) 18

Christel House Manual 25, Phalen Academy 8

Covenant Christian 50, Tindley 14

Crispus Attucks 64, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 7

Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13

Franklin Central 31, Avon 28

Frontier 67, Irvington Prep 8

Greenfield-Central 47, Shelbyville 0

Hamilton Heights 32, Western 0

Heritage Christian 35, Scecina 21

Lapel 42, North Decatur 7

Lawrence Central 28, Pike 20

Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6

Lutheran 49, Cascade 13

Martinsville 32, Franklin 14

Milan 49, Greenwood Christian 6

Monrovia 45, Speedway 35

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 31, Delta 20

New Palestine 34, Pendleton Heights 14

Noblesville 24, Zionsville 7

North Daviess 66, Edinburgh 28

North Montgomery 20, Western Boone 17

Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7

Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13

Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20

Richmond 19, Arsenal Tech 0

Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21

South Bend Riley 46, George Washington 6

South Decatur 55, Southside Home School Crimson Knights 8

Tri-West 21, Danville 0

Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 35

Westfield 30, Hamilton Southeastern 28

