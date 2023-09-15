Indianapolis-area high school football scores | Week 5 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Week 5 of the IHSAA football season has wrapped up. Here are all of the local high school football scores from the Indianapolis area for the week of Sept. 15, 2023.
Indy-area high school football scores for the week of Sept. 15
Beech Grove 38, Southport 9
Bishop Chatard 28, Columbus North 3
Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28
Cardinal Ritter 38, Shortridge 27
Carmel 17, Lawrence North 14
Cathedral 49, North Central 6
Center Grove 36, Harvest Prep (OH) 18
Christel House Manual 25, Phalen Academy 8
Covenant Christian 50, Tindley 14
Crispus Attucks 64, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 7
Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13
Franklin Central 31, Avon 28
Frontier 67, Irvington Prep 8
Greenfield-Central 47, Shelbyville 0
Hamilton Heights 32, Western 0
Heritage Christian 35, Scecina 21
Lapel 42, North Decatur 7
Lawrence Central 28, Pike 20
Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6
Lutheran 49, Cascade 13
Martinsville 32, Franklin 14
Milan 49, Greenwood Christian 6
Monrovia 45, Speedway 35
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 31, Delta 20
New Palestine 34, Pendleton Heights 14
Noblesville 24, Zionsville 7
North Daviess 66, Edinburgh 28
North Montgomery 20, Western Boone 17
Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7
Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13
Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20
Richmond 19, Arsenal Tech 0
Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21
South Bend Riley 46, George Washington 6
South Decatur 55, Southside Home School Crimson Knights 8
Tri-West 21, Danville 0
Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 35
Westfield 30, Hamilton Southeastern 28