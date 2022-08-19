Indiana high school football scores - Aug. 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night's high school football scores from around the state of Indiana:
Adams Central 56, Garrett 0
Angola 21, DeKalb 14
Boonville 36, Paoli 8
Brownsburg 21, Indpls Ben Davis 16
Brownstown 53, Corydon 28
Carroll (Flora) 51, Tri-County 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Luers 3
Cass 16, Pioneer 0
Center Grove 17, Warren Central 8
Charlestown 44, Silver Creek 13
Clinton Prairie 46, Wes-Del 6
Columbia City 31, Churubusco 7
Crawfordsville 53, Attica 0
E. Noble 51, Plymouth 7
Eastern Hancock 44, Alexandria 22
Eastside 50, Woodlan 24
Elkhart 33, Concord 0
Fishers 34, Indpls N. Central 0
Franklin Central 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Frankton 14, Tipton 13
Ft. Wayne Concordia 32, Ft. Wayne South 18
Greencastle 42, Indpls Attucks 0
Greensburg 35, Shelbyville 21
Greenwood 35, Seymour 7
Hagerstown 50, Knightstown 26
Hamilton Hts. 34, Lapel 7
Hamilton Southeastern 12, Lawrence Central 7
Heritage 23, Bellmont 0
Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Indpls Cathedral 43, Lafayette-jefferson 12
Indpls Scecina 55, Phalen 0
Jay Co. 41, Blackford 0
Knox 54, Winamac 19
Kokomo 33, Leo 13
LaVille 42, Bremen 0
Lebanon 26, Pendleton Hts. 12
Logansport 44, Peru 0
Lou. Male, Ky. 42, Floyd Central 7
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17, Carmel 7
Madison-Grant 48, Tri-Central 7
Mishawaka 38, Mishawaka Marian 0
Monrovia 40, Indpls Ritter 12
Mooresville 38, Bloomington North 13
N. Harrison 40, Salem 7
N. Miami 14, Manchester 12
N. Montgomery 36, N. Putnam 7
N. Vermillion 27, N. Central (Farmersburg) 18
N. White 34, Taylor 30
New Castle 18, Franklin Co. 12, OT
New Haven 47, Marion 0
New Palestine 42, Westfield 28
Northfield 21, Bluffton 0
Northridge 50, S. Bend Adams 12
Northview 27, Terre Haute North 21
Oak Hill 41, Eastern (Greentown) 3
Owen Valley 77, Brown Co. 7
Penn 35, Valparaiso 6
Rensselaer 19, Kankakee Valley 0
Rochester 35, Southwood 21
S. Adams 35, Arcanum, Ohio 0
S. Putnam 70, Cloverdale 0
S. Vermillion 27, W. Vigo 0
Shenandoah 56, Elwood 0
Southridge 38, Washington 7
Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 12
Triton 49, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
Vincennes 40, Ev. Bosse 0
W. Lafayette 27, Lafayette Harrison 14
W. Washington 36, Eastern (Pekin) 8
Warsaw 35, Michigan City 7
Western Boone 35, Sheridan 12
Whiteland 28, Columbus East 10
Yorktown 20, Anderson 0