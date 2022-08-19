Indiana high school football scores - Aug. 19, 2022

x
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night's high school football scores from around the state of Indiana:

Adams Central 56, Garrett 0

Angola 21, DeKalb 14

Boonville 36, Paoli 8

Brownsburg 21, Indpls Ben Davis 16

Brownstown 53, Corydon 28

Carroll (Flora) 51, Tri-County 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Luers 3

Cass 16, Pioneer 0

Center Grove 17, Warren Central 8

Charlestown 44, Silver Creek 13

Clinton Prairie 46, Wes-Del 6

Columbia City 31, Churubusco 7

Crawfordsville 53, Attica 0

E. Noble 51, Plymouth 7

Eastern Hancock 44, Alexandria 22

Eastside 50, Woodlan 24

Elkhart 33, Concord 0

Fishers 34, Indpls N. Central 0

Franklin Central 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Frankton 14, Tipton 13

Ft. Wayne Concordia 32, Ft. Wayne South 18

Greencastle 42, Indpls Attucks 0

Greensburg 35, Shelbyville 21

Greenwood 35, Seymour 7

Hagerstown 50, Knightstown 26

Hamilton Hts. 34, Lapel 7

Hamilton Southeastern 12, Lawrence Central 7

Heritage 23, Bellmont 0

Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Indpls Cathedral 43, Lafayette-jefferson 12

Indpls Scecina 55, Phalen 0

Jay Co. 41, Blackford 0

Knox 54, Winamac 19

Kokomo 33, Leo 13

LaVille 42, Bremen 0

Lebanon 26, Pendleton Hts. 12

Logansport 44, Peru 0

Lou. Male, Ky. 42, Floyd Central 7

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17, Carmel 7

Madison-Grant 48, Tri-Central 7

Mishawaka 38, Mishawaka Marian 0

Monrovia 40, Indpls Ritter 12

Mooresville 38, Bloomington North 13

N. Harrison 40, Salem 7

N. Miami 14, Manchester 12

N. Montgomery 36, N. Putnam 7

N. Vermillion 27, N. Central (Farmersburg) 18

N. White 34, Taylor 30

New Castle 18, Franklin Co. 12, OT

New Haven 47, Marion 0

New Palestine 42, Westfield 28

Northfield 21, Bluffton 0

Northridge 50, S. Bend Adams 12

Northview 27, Terre Haute North 21

Oak Hill 41, Eastern (Greentown) 3

Owen Valley 77, Brown Co. 7

Penn 35, Valparaiso 6

Rensselaer 19, Kankakee Valley 0

Rochester 35, Southwood 21

S. Adams 35, Arcanum, Ohio 0

S. Putnam 70, Cloverdale 0

S. Vermillion 27, W. Vigo 0

Shenandoah 56, Elwood 0

Southridge 38, Washington 7

Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 12

Triton 49, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Vincennes 40, Ev. Bosse 0

W. Lafayette 27, Lafayette Harrison 14

W. Washington 36, Eastern (Pekin) 8

Warsaw 35, Michigan City 7

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 12

Whiteland 28, Columbus East 10

Yorktown 20, Anderson 0

