Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 6 2023 Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 19, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (10) 5-0 286 1
2. Center Grove (4) 4-1 272 T2
3. Indpls Ben Davis (1) 4-1 244 T2
4. Westfield - 5-0 214 5
5. Crown Point - 5-0 164 7
6. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-1 142 4
7. Fishers - 3-2 86 6
8. Indpls Cathedral - 3-2 80 10
9. Warsaw - 5-0 46 NR
10. Carmel - 3-2 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Penn 42. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Lawrence North 10. Lawrence Central 8.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider (15) 5-0 300 1
2. Bloomington North - 5-0 254 2
3. Valparaiso - 4-1 232 3
4. Plainfield - 5-0 208 4
5. Bloomington South - 4-1 170 5
6. Merrillville - 4-1 154 6
7. Mishawaka - 4-1 128 7
8. Lafayette Harrison - 4-1 114 8
9. Floyd Central - 4-1 34 NR
10. Decatur Central - 3-2 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 14. Concord 10. Franklin 4. Hammond Central 2. Castle 2. Michigan City 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. E. Central (14) 5-0 298 1
2. Kokomo - 5-0 246 3
3. Ev. Reitz (1) 5-0 238 2
4. Ev. Memorial - 5-0 178 4
5. Greenfield - 5-0 158 5
6. Columbia City - 5-0 130 6
7. Northridge - 4-1 108 7
8. Indpls Roncalli - 3-2 92 8
9. New Haven - 5-0 68 NR
10. New Palestine - 3-2 56 10
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 34. Mississinewa 18. Northview 14. Indpls Brebeuf 4. Leo 4. Martinsville 2. S. Bend Riley 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (15) 5-0 300 1
2. Heritage Hills - 5-0 224 3
3. Lawrenceburg - 4-1 198 4
4. W. Lafayette - 4-1 174 5
(tie) Guerin Catholic - 4-1 174 2
6. Hanover Central - 5-0 146 6
7. Hamilton Hts. - 5-0 114 8
8. Tri-West - 4-1 94 7
9. Tippecanoe Valley - 5-0 50 NR
10. Gibson Southern - 3-2 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Peru 42. Knox 40. W. Noble 22. Vincennes 20. Delta 4.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownstown (10) 5-0 278 2
2. Bluffton - 5-0 226 4
3. LaVille (1) 5-0 220 3
4. Triton Central (2) 4-1 202 5
5. Linton - 4-1 158 7
6. Heritage Christian (2) 4-1 154 NR
7. Indpls Scecina - 4-1 138 1
8. N. Posey - 4-1 100 6
9. Northeastern - 5-0 76 10
10. Alexandria - 5-0 58 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 12. S. Vermillion 12. Paoli 6. Andrean 4. Cascade 2. Greencastle 2. Rochester 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 5-0 300 1
2. Adams Central - 5-0 264 2
3. Carroll (Flora) - 5-0 238 3
4. Providence - 5-0 194 4
5. Indpls Park Tudor - 5-0 164 5
6. S. Putnam - 4-1 134 6
7. Sheridan - 4-1 124 7
8. Madison-Grant - 4-1 82 NR
9. Pioneer - 4-1 60 NR
10. N. Judson - 3-2 26 10
(tie) Clinton Prairie - 4-1 26 9
Others receiving votes: N. White 18. Springs Valley 6. Triton 6. S. Adams 4. Covenant Christian 2. N. Vermillion 2.