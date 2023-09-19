x
HS Football

Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 6 2023 Rankings

The top 10 teams in this week's IHSAA football poll from the Associated Press.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 19, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School        FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Brownsburg    (10)    5-0    286    1
2. Center Grove    (4)    4-1    272    T2
3. Indpls Ben Davis    (1)    4-1    244    T2
4. Westfield    -    5-0    214    5
5. Crown Point    -    5-0    164    7
6. Hamilton Southeastern    -    4-1    142    4
7. Fishers    -    3-2    86    6
8. Indpls Cathedral    -    3-2    80    10
9. Warsaw    -    5-0    46    NR
10. Carmel    -    3-2    44    NR
Others receiving votes: Penn 42. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Lawrence North 10. Lawrence Central 8.

Class 5A

Rank-School                FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider    (15)    5-0    300    1
2. Bloomington North    -    5-0    254    2
3. Valparaiso    -    4-1    232    3
4. Plainfield    -    5-0    208    4
5. Bloomington South    -    4-1    170    5
6. Merrillville    -    4-1    154    6
7. Mishawaka    -    4-1    128    7
8. Lafayette Harrison    -    4-1    114    8
9. Floyd Central    -    4-1    34    NR
10. Decatur Central    -    3-2    22    NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 14. Concord 10. Franklin 4. Hammond Central 2. Castle 2. Michigan City 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. E. Central    (14)    5-0    298    1
2. Kokomo    -    5-0    246    3
3. Ev. Reitz    (1)    5-0    238    2
4. Ev. Memorial    -    5-0    178    4
5. Greenfield    -    5-0    158    5
6. Columbia City    -    5-0    130    6
7. Northridge    -    4-1    108    7
8. Indpls Roncalli    -    3-2    92    8
9. New Haven    -    5-0    68    NR
10. New Palestine    -    3-2    56    10
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 34. Mississinewa 18. Northview 14. Indpls Brebeuf 4. Leo 4. Martinsville 2. S. Bend Riley 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School            FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard    (15)    5-0    300    1
2. Heritage Hills    -    5-0    224    3
3. Lawrenceburg    -    4-1    198    4
4. W. Lafayette    -    4-1    174    5
(tie) Guerin Catholic    -    4-1    174    2
6. Hanover Central    -    5-0    146    6
7. Hamilton Hts.    -    5-0    114    8
8. Tri-West    -    4-1    94    7
9. Tippecanoe Valley    -    5-0    50    NR
10. Gibson Southern    -    3-2    48    NR
Others receiving votes: Peru 42. Knox 40. W. Noble 22. Vincennes 20. Delta 4.

Class 2A

Rank-School        FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Brownstown    (10)    5-0    278    2
2. Bluffton    -    5-0    226    4
3. LaVille    (1)    5-0    220    3
4. Triton Central    (2)    4-1    202    5
5. Linton    -    4-1    158    7
6. Heritage Christian    (2)    4-1    154    NR
7. Indpls Scecina    -    4-1    138    1
8. N. Posey    -    4-1    100    6
9. Northeastern    -    5-0    76    10
10. Alexandria    -    5-0    58    NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 12. S. Vermillion 12. Paoli 6. Andrean 4. Cascade 2. Greencastle 2. Rochester 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School             FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran    (15)    5-0    300    1
2. Adams Central    -    5-0    264    2
3. Carroll (Flora)    -    5-0    238    3
4. Providence    -    5-0    194    4
5. Indpls Park Tudor    -    5-0    164    5
6. S. Putnam    -    4-1    134    6
7. Sheridan    -    4-1    124    7
8. Madison-Grant    -    4-1    82    NR
9. Pioneer    -    4-1    60    NR
10. N. Judson    -    3-2    26    10
(tie) Clinton Prairie    -    4-1    26    9
Others receiving votes: N. White 18. Springs Valley 6. Triton 6. S. Adams 4. Covenant Christian 2. N. Vermillion 2.

