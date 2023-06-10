IHSAA football top-10: How the top-ranked teams in the AP poll fared during week 8

INDIANA, USA — The penultimate week of Operation Football has wrapped up. Sectionals start in just a couple of weeks and there are still several teams vying for the top spots in their class. Which teams will have the most momentum heading into the postseason?
Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how all the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press poll fared during the week of Oct. 6, 2023:
Class 6A
- No. 1 Brownsburg defeated Noblesville 27-22.
- No. 2 Center Grove defeated Lawrence North 43-23.
- No. 3 Ben Davis defeated Lawrence Central 26-23.
- No. 4 Crown Point defeated Chesterton 21-7.
- No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern defeated Franklin Central 19-3.
- No. 6 Westfield defeated No. 7 Fishers 28-14.
- No. 8 Cathedral defeated Roncalli 42-0.
- No. 9 Penn defeated 4A No. 10 New Prairie 22-0.
- No. 10 Fort Wayne Carroll defeated Fort Wayne Northrop 35-6.
Class 5A
- No. 1 Bloomington North defeated Columbus North 38-35.
- No. 2 Fort Wayne Snider defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 33-13.
- No. 3 Bloomington South defeated Brebeuf Jesuit 51-26.
- No. 4 Valparaiso defeated Portage 42-6.
- No. 5 Lafayette Harrison defeated Logansport 43-7.
- No. 6 Plainfield lost to Whiteland 22-8.
- No. 7 Merrillville defeated Lake Central 38-9.
- No. 8 Decatur Central defeated Perry Meridian 14-7.
- No. 8 Floyd Central defeated Jennings County 56-14.
- No. 10 Mishawaka defeated Concord 31-7.
Class 4A
- No. 1 East Central defeated Greensburg 62-0.
- No. 2 Evansville Reitz defeated Evansville Bosse 52-20.
- No. 3 New Haven lost to East Noble 31-21.
- No. 4 Northridge defeated Plymouth 40-14.
- No. 5 New Palestine defeated New Castle 35-7.
- No. 6 Kokomo defeated Richmond 43-0.
- No. 7 Greenfield-Central defeated Delta 28-9.
- No. 8 Evansville Memorial lost to Vincennes Lincoln 6-0.
- No. 9 Mississinewa defeated Elwood 49-0.
- No. 10 New Prairie lost to 6A No. 9 Penn 22-0.
Class 3A
- No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated Shortridge 42-6.
- No. 2 Hanover Central defeated Andrean 33-9.
- No. 3 Guerin Catholic defeated Terre Haute North 42-0.
- No. 4 Hamilton Heights defeated South bend Washington 51-6.
- No. 5 Tippecanoe Valley plays at John Glenn at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- No. 6 Gibson Southern defeated Mt. Vernon (Posey) 44-6.
- No. 7 Heritage Hills defeated Princeton 55-7.
- No. 8 Tri-West defeated Crawfordsville 41-0.
- No. 9 Peru defeated North Miami 54-7.
- No. 10 Knox defeated 1A No. 10 Triton 42-7.
Class 2A
- No. 1 Triton Central defeated Beech Grove 31-6.
- No. 2 Linton-Stockton defeated Eastern Greene 47-14.
- No. 3 Brownstown Central defeated Silver Creek 45-14.
- No. 4 North Posey defeated Southridge 21-14.
- No. 5 LaVille defeated North Judson 23-20.
- No. 6 Bluffton lost to 1A No. 2 Adams Central 24-0.
- No. 7 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers defeated Fort Wayne Southside 36-0.
- No. 8 Alexandria defeated Frankton 35-0.
- No. 9 Heritage Christian lost to 1A No. 6 South Putnam 36-19.
- No. 10 Eastbrook defeated 1A No. 8 Madison-Grant 22-8.
- No. 10 South Vermillion defeated Seeger 37-22.
Class 1A
- No. 1 Lutheran defeated Speedway 28-9.
- No. 2 Adams Central defeated 2A No. 6 Bluffton 24-0.
- No. 3 Carroll (Flora) defeated Clinton Prairie 43-7.
- No. 4 Providence defeated Corydon Central 51-13.
- No. 5 Park Tudor defeated South Newton 58-18.
- No. 6 South Putnam defeated 2A No. 9 Heritage Christian 36-19.
- No. 7 Sheridan lost to Eastern (Greentown) 19-14.
- No. 8 Madison-Grant lost to 2A No. 10 Eastbrook 22-8.
- No. 9 North White defeated North Newton 66-0.
- No. 10 Triton lost to 3A No. 10 Knox 42-7.