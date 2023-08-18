Indiana high school football scores | Aug. 18, 2023

x
HS Football

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from across Indiana on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:

Brownstown 42, Corydon 6

Centerville 68, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

Cin. Finneytown, Ohio 28, Attica 0

Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8

Danville 21, Greencastle 14

DeKalb 28, Angola 14

E. Central 42, Lawrenceburg 7

E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Eastside 30, Woodlan 20

Fishers 44, Indpls N. Central 0

Indpls Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jeff 14

Indpls Roncalli 43, Southport 20

Jay Co. 47, Blackford 7

Linton 39, Parke Heritage 0

Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 52, Floyd Central 13

Martinsville 5, Bedford N. Lawrence 0

Mishawaka 44, Mishawaka Marian 12

N. Montgomery 40, N. Putnam 16

New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22

Rochester 56, Wabash 7

S. Adams 20, Tipton 3

S. Putnam 69, Cloverdale 0

S. Vermillion 49, W. Vigo 13

Sullivan 34, N. Knox 6

Tri-West 42, Western 6

Triton Central 41, Cascade 13

W. Noble 47, Central Noble 7

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16

Winchester 42, Monroe Central 13

