Indiana high school football scores | Aug. 18, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from across Indiana on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:
Brownstown 42, Corydon 6
Centerville 68, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
Cin. Finneytown, Ohio 28, Attica 0
Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8
Danville 21, Greencastle 14
DeKalb 28, Angola 14
E. Central 42, Lawrenceburg 7
E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Eastside 30, Woodlan 20
Fishers 44, Indpls N. Central 0
Indpls Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jeff 14
Indpls Roncalli 43, Southport 20
Jay Co. 47, Blackford 7
Linton 39, Parke Heritage 0
Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 52, Floyd Central 13
Martinsville 5, Bedford N. Lawrence 0
Mishawaka 44, Mishawaka Marian 12
N. Montgomery 40, N. Putnam 16
New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6
NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22
Rochester 56, Wabash 7
S. Adams 20, Tipton 3
S. Putnam 69, Cloverdale 0
S. Vermillion 49, W. Vigo 13
Sullivan 34, N. Knox 6
Tri-West 42, Western 6
Triton Central 41, Cascade 13
W. Noble 47, Central Noble 7
Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16
Winchester 42, Monroe Central 13