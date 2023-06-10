Indiana high school football scores | Oct. 6, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Adams Central 24, Bluffton 0
Alexandria 35, Frankton 0
Angola 18, Garrett 13
Brownstown 45, Silver Creek 14
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6
Columbus East 25, Jeffersonville 7
Danville 21, Western Boone 7
DeKalb 38, Bellmont 14
Decatur Central 14, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Eastbrook 22, Madison-Grant 8
Eastern Hancock 26, Shenandoah 14
Eastside 43, Central Noble 7
Floyd Central 56, Jennings Co. 14
Forest Park 48, Pike Central 13
Fountain Central 34, N. Vermillion 28
Greenfield 28, Delta 9
Indpls Chatard 42, Indpls Shortridge 6
Kokomo 43, Richmond 0
Lapel 28, Jay Co. 7
Leo 51, Columbia City 7
Milan 49, S. Decatur 7
Mississinewa 49, Elwood 0
N. Harrison 35, Clarksville 8
N. Knox 46, N. Daviess 7
N. Putnam 57, Brown Co. 8
Northview 57, Edgewood 7
Pendleton Hts. 31, Yorktown 7
Peru 54, N. Miami 7
Rochester 41, Southwood 0
Switzerland Co. 62, Southside Home School 0
Tri-West 41, Crawfordsville 0
W. Lafayette 26, Twin Lakes 7
W. Noble 48, Churubusco 0
Warsaw 42, Goshen 7
Western 28, Tipton 14