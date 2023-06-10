x
HS Football

Indiana high school football scores | Oct. 6, 2023

High school football scores from around Indiana for Week 8 of Operation Football.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Adams Central 24, Bluffton 0

Alexandria 35, Frankton 0

Angola 18, Garrett 13

Brownstown 45, Silver Creek 14

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

Columbus East 25, Jeffersonville 7

Danville 21, Western Boone 7

DeKalb 38, Bellmont 14

Decatur Central 14, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Eastbrook 22, Madison-Grant 8

Eastern Hancock 26, Shenandoah 14

Eastside 43, Central Noble 7

Floyd Central 56, Jennings Co. 14

Forest Park 48, Pike Central 13

Fountain Central 34, N. Vermillion 28

Greenfield 28, Delta 9

Indpls Chatard 42, Indpls Shortridge 6

Kokomo 43, Richmond 0

Lapel 28, Jay Co. 7

Leo 51, Columbia City 7

Milan 49, S. Decatur 7

Mississinewa 49, Elwood 0

N. Harrison 35, Clarksville 8

N. Knox 46, N. Daviess 7

N. Putnam 57, Brown Co. 8

Northview 57, Edgewood 7

Pendleton Hts. 31, Yorktown 7

Peru 54, N. Miami 7

Rochester 41, Southwood 0

Switzerland Co. 62, Southside Home School 0

Tri-West 41, Crawfordsville 0

W. Lafayette 26, Twin Lakes 7

W. Noble 48, Churubusco 0

Warsaw 42, Goshen 7

Western 28, Tipton 14

    

