Operation Football scores - Aug. 26, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
Adams Central 25, Eastside 21
Alexandria 35, Wabash 6
Batesville 22, Milan 16
Bloomington North 35, Bedford N. Lawrence 14
Bluffton 42, Manchester 14
Bremen 42, S. Bend Washington 6
Bronson, Mich. 20, Prairie Hts. 7
Brownsburg 42, Indpls Cathedral 35
Carroll (Flora) 39, Delphi 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 28, Ft. Wayne Snider 21
Cascade 28, Beech Grove 13
Cass 20, Maconaquah 14
Center Grove 31, Carmel 27
Charlestown 30, Brownstown 13
Christel House Manual 41, Purdue Polytechnic 21
Churubusco 41, Lakeland 21
Clayton Northmont, Ohio 56, Richmond 0
Columbus North 39, Columbus East 6
Concord 14, Jimtown 0
Connersville 21, Franklin Co. 14
Covenant Christian 49, Traders Point Christian 26
Crawfordsville 27, Fountain Central 20
Culver Academy 32, S. Central (Union Mills) 16
DeKalb 42, Garrett 20
Delta 21, Columbia City 14
E. Central 41, Harrison, Ohio 7
Eastbrook 35, New Haven 26
Eastern (Greentown) 53, Northwestern 30
Eastern (Pekin) 54, Crawford Co. 0
Edinburgh 42, Cloverdale 14
Elkhart 28, Northridge 7
Ev. Bosse 26, Ev. Central 13
Ev. Harrison 20, Jasper 15
Ev. Mater Dei 17, Castle 14
Ev. North 14, Ev. Memorial 0
Ev. Reitz 31, Vincennes 28
Fairfield 24, S. Bend Adams 14
Fishers 28, Indpls Pike 17
Franklin 20, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 17
Fremont 46, Blackford 29
Frontier 20, N. White 14
Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Wayne 15
Ft. Wayne North 32, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 27
Ft. Wayne Northrop 17, Ft. Wayne South 12
Gibson Southern 45, New Albany 7
Glenn 38, S. Bend Riley 22
Guerin Catholic 47, Lafayette Catholic 10
Hamilton Southeastern 45, Indpls N. Central 14
Hanover Central 37, Hammond Morton 0
Heritage Christian 45, Shenandoah 33
Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 14
Homestead 31, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7
Huntington North 34, Jay Co. 14
Indian Creek 21, Greenwood 20
Indpls Attucks 59, Terre Haute North 6
Indpls Ben Davis 44, Avon 13
Indpls Chatard 48, Indpls Tech 8
Indpls Lutheran 71, Indpls Ritter 0
Indpls Perry Meridian 38, Southport 17
Indpls Roncalli 17, Franklin Central 0
Jennings Co. 45, Brown Co. 6
Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0
Kokomo 49, Plymouth 0
LaVille 56, Triton 14
Lafayette Harrison 22, Plainfield 14
Lapel 21, Frankton 7
Leo 28, Angola 21
Linton 64, N. Vermillion 15
Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 45, Floyd Central 7
Madison-Grant 46, Southern Wells 8
Martinsville 27, Bloomington South 14
Mishawaka 30, S. Bend St. Joseph's 8
Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academy 3
Mississinewa 35, Marion 3
Monrovia 42, Edgewood 10
N. Decatur 44, Eastern Hancock 0
N. Harrison 42, Scottsburg 6
N. Knox 45, Eastern (Greene) 14
N. Miami 42, Taylor 6
N. Montgomery 14, Hamilton Hts. 7
N. Posey 53, Princeton 14
New Palestine 49, Decatur Central 0
New Prairie 33, Goshen 14
Noblesville 21, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 13
North Wood 35, E. Noble 14
Northview 39, Greencastle 7
Norwell 42, Heritage 0
Oak Hill 58, Southwood 7
Owen Valley 57, S. Putnam 34
Paoli 67, Corydon 40
Pendleton Hts. 42, Anderson 6
Penn 31, Portage 6
Perry Central 42, Forest Park 21
Peru 60, Whitko 0
Pioneer 38, Winamac 0
Providence, Ill. 16, Lake Central 14
Rensselaer 55, N. Newton 0
Rochester 48, Knox 46
S. Dearborn 15, Madison 12
S. Newton 14, Covington 12
Seymour 31, Jeffersonville 28
Sheridan 47, Clinton Central 0
Silver Creek 28, Salem 12
Southmont 42, N. Putnam 21
Southridge 13, Boonville 0
Springs Valley 45, Mitchell 6
Sullivan 24, S. Vermillion 14
Switzerland Co. 21, Gallatin Co., Ky. 8
Tecumseh 33, Pike Central 6
Terre Haute South 45, Rich Township, Ill. 26
Tippecanoe Valley 49, Northfield 19
Tipton 68, New Castle 14
Tri-Central 34, Wes-Del 0
Triton Central 21, New Castle 14
Twin Lakes 46, S. Bend Clay 8
Valparaiso 52, Hammond Central 0
W. Lafayette 41, McCutcheon 15
W. Noble 35, Wawasee 24
W. Vigo 42, Parke Heritage 16
W. Washington 36, Clarksville 26
Warren Central 44, Detroit King, Mich. 26
Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7
Western Boone 44, Western 22
Westfield 42, Lawrence Central 27
Whiteland 24, Lawrence North 13
Winchester 35, Knightstown 20
Woodlan 32, Central Noble 27
Yorktown 27, Muncie Central 7
Zionsville 42, Lebanon 6