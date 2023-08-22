x
HS Football

Indiana high school football poll | Aug. 22, 2023

The top high school football teams in Indiana in the Associated Press poll after Week 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and rating points:

Class 6A

Rank-School   FPV    Rcd    TP
1. Ben Davis    (7)    1-0    292
2. Cathedral    (4)    1-0    274
3. Center Grove    (4)    0-1    258
4. Hamilton Southeastern    (2)    1-0    248
5. Brownsburg    -    1-0    216
6. Westfield    -    1-0    160
7. Carmel    -    1-0    124
8. Fishers    -    1-0    98
9. Penn    -    1-0    82
10. Crown Point    -    1-0    46

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 36. Homestead 14. Lawrence Central 10. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Noblesville 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP
1. Ft. Wayne Snider    (13)    1-0    326
2. Whiteland    (2)    1-0    306
3. Merrillville    (2)    1-0    268
4. Bloomington South    -    1-0    236
5. Mishawaka    -    1-0    196
6. Lafayette Harrison    -    1-0    158
7. Valparaiso    (1)    0-1    136
8. Decatur Central    -    1-0    108
9. Bloomington North    -    1-0    58
10. Concord    -    1-0    44

Others receiving votes: Franklin 38. Plainfield 38. Evansville North 34. Ft. Wayne North 26. LaPorte 4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 2. Castle 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP
1. East Central    (13)    1-0    350
2. Roncalli    (3)    1-0    316
3. Evansville Reitz    -    1-0    262
4. NorthWood    (2)    1-0    222
5. Kokomo    -    1-0    184
6. New Palestine    -    0-1    170
7. Evansville Memorial    -    1-0    122
8. Northridge    -    1-0    86
9. Columbia City    -    1-0    72
10. Greenfield-Central    -    1-0    46

Others receiving votes: Hobart 38. Brebeuf 34. New Prairie 24. Leo 14. Martinsville 14. East Noble 8. Mississinewa 6. Mooresville 6. Northview 6.

Class 3A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP
1. Chatard    (18)    1-0    360
2. Guerin Catholic    -    1-0    274
3. Tri-West    -    1-0    228
4. Western Boone    -    1-0    168
5. Lawrenceburg    -    0-1    152
6. West Lafayette    -    0-1    144
7. Hanover Central    -    1-0    142
8. Heritage Hills    -    1-0    124
9. Gibson Southern    -    0-1    116
10. Oak Hill    -    1-0    94

Others receiving votes: Yorktown 58. Danville 30. Owen Valley 24. Peru 14. Monrovia 14. Southridge 12. Delta 8. Charlestown 8. Knox 8. Fairfield 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP
1. Evansville Mater Dei    (15)    1-0    340
2. Triton Central    (3)    1-0    288
3. Lafayette Catholic    -    1-0    224
4. Linton    -    1-0    220
5. Indpls Scecina    -    1-0    206
6. Eastbrook    -    1-0    184
7. Brownstown    -    1-0    110
8. Andrean    -    0-1    104
9. LaVille    -    1-0    70
10. Ft. Wayne Luers    -    0-1    58

Others receiving votes: Rochester 46. Heritage Christian 44. North Posey 36. Bluffton 26. Eastside 16. South Vermillion 6. Sullivan 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP
1. Lutheran    (17)    1-0    340
2. Adams Central    -    1-0    306
3. North Judson    -    1-0    250
4. North Decatur    -    1-0    216
5. Carroll (Flora)    -    1-0    180
6. South Putnam    -    1-0    150
7. Providence    -    1-0    104
8. South Adams    -    1-0    102
9. Park Tudor    -    1-0    90
10. Sheridan    -    0-1    52

Others receiving votes: Triton 30. Tri 26. West Washington 8. Pioneer 6. Madison-Grant 6. Covenant Christian 4.

