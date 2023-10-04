x
HS Football

Indiana High School Football AP poll | Week 8 rankings

Here are the top teams in IHSAA football according to the Associated Press for the week of Oct. 3, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School        FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Brownsburg    (11)    7-0    322    1
2. Center Grove    (4)    6-1    302    2
3. Indpls Ben Davis    (2)    6-1    290    3
4. Crown Point    -    7-0    216    4
5. Hamilton Southeastern    -    6-1    206    5
6. Westfield    -    6-1    148    7
7. Fishers    -    5-2    138    6
8. Indpls Cathedral    -    5-2    112    8
9. Penn    -    6-1    76    10
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne)    -    5-2    34    NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 14. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Franklin Central 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School                    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Bloomington North    (16)    7-0    336    1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider    (1)    6-1    300    2
3. Bloomington South    -    6-1    274    3
4. Valparaiso    -    5-2    218    6
5. Lafayette Harrison    -    6-1    184    7
6. Plainfield    -    6-1    158    8
7. Merrillville    -    5-2    124    4
8. Decatur Central    -    5-2    92    9
(tie) Floyd Central    -    6-1    92    10
10. Mishawaka    -    5-2    78    5

Others receiving votes: Ev. North 12. Castle 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. E. Central    (15)    7-0    336    1
2. Ev. Reitz    (2)    7-0    298    2
3. New Haven    -    7-0    252    4
4. Northridge    -    6-1    198    5
5. New Palestine    -    5-2    174    7
6. Kokomo    -    6-1    168    6
7. Greenfield    -    6-1    132    8
8. Ev. Memorial    -    6-1    114    3
9. Mississinewa    -    7-0    70    9
10. New Prairie    -    6-1    62    10

Others receiving votes: E. Noble 30. NorthWood 24. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School            FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard    (17)    7-0    340    1
2. Hanover Central    -    7-0    250    3
3. Guerin Catholic    -    5-2    224    5
4. Hamilton Hts.    -    7-0    220    4
5. Tippecanoe Valley    -    7-0    202    7
6. Gibson Southern    -    5-2    158    6
7. Heritage Hills    -    6-1    134    8
8. Tri-West    -    6-1    96    9
9. Peru    -    7-0    72    10
10. Knox    -    7-0    54    NR

Others receiving votes: W. Lafayette 44. W. Noble 32. Batesville 24. Lawrenceburg 12. Southridge 4. Vincennes 4.

Class 2A

Rank-School          FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Triton Central    (14)    6-1    326    2
2. Linton    (2)    6-1    286    3
3. Brownstown    (1)    6-1    262    4
4. N. Posey    -    6-1    208    6
5. LaVille    -    6-1    196    7
6. Bluffton    -    6-1    154    1
7. Ft. Wayne Luers    -    5-2    134    9
8. Alexandria    -    6-1    130    T10
9. Heritage Christian    -    5-2    40    5
10. Eastbrook    -    5-2    26    NR
(tie) S. Vermillion    -    6-1    26    T10

Others receiving votes: Paoli 24. Lafayette Catholic 16. Indpls Scecina 14. Greencastle 12. Northeastern 10. Rochester 6.

Class 1A

Rank-School             FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran    (16)    7-0    320    1
2. Adams Central    -    7-0    268    2
3. Carroll (Flora)    -    7-0    254    3
4. Providence    -    7-0    202    4
5. Indpls Park Tudor    -    7-0    178    5
6. S. Putnam    -    6-1    140    6
7. Sheridan    -    6-1    138    7
8. Madison-Grant    -    6-1    100    8
9. N. White    -    7-0    60    9
10. Triton    -    5-2    54    NR

Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 24. S. Adams 18. N. Vermillion 4.

