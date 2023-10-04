Indiana High School Football AP poll | Week 8 rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (11) 7-0 322 1
2. Center Grove (4) 6-1 302 2
3. Indpls Ben Davis (2) 6-1 290 3
4. Crown Point - 7-0 216 4
5. Hamilton Southeastern - 6-1 206 5
6. Westfield - 6-1 148 7
7. Fishers - 5-2 138 6
8. Indpls Cathedral - 5-2 112 8
9. Penn - 6-1 76 10
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-2 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 14. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Franklin Central 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bloomington North (16) 7-0 336 1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 6-1 300 2
3. Bloomington South - 6-1 274 3
4. Valparaiso - 5-2 218 6
5. Lafayette Harrison - 6-1 184 7
6. Plainfield - 6-1 158 8
7. Merrillville - 5-2 124 4
8. Decatur Central - 5-2 92 9
(tie) Floyd Central - 6-1 92 10
10. Mishawaka - 5-2 78 5
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 12. Castle 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. E. Central (15) 7-0 336 1
2. Ev. Reitz (2) 7-0 298 2
3. New Haven - 7-0 252 4
4. Northridge - 6-1 198 5
5. New Palestine - 5-2 174 7
6. Kokomo - 6-1 168 6
7. Greenfield - 6-1 132 8
8. Ev. Memorial - 6-1 114 3
9. Mississinewa - 7-0 70 9
10. New Prairie - 6-1 62 10
Others receiving votes: E. Noble 30. NorthWood 24. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (17) 7-0 340 1
2. Hanover Central - 7-0 250 3
3. Guerin Catholic - 5-2 224 5
4. Hamilton Hts. - 7-0 220 4
5. Tippecanoe Valley - 7-0 202 7
6. Gibson Southern - 5-2 158 6
7. Heritage Hills - 6-1 134 8
8. Tri-West - 6-1 96 9
9. Peru - 7-0 72 10
10. Knox - 7-0 54 NR
Others receiving votes: W. Lafayette 44. W. Noble 32. Batesville 24. Lawrenceburg 12. Southridge 4. Vincennes 4.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Triton Central (14) 6-1 326 2
2. Linton (2) 6-1 286 3
3. Brownstown (1) 6-1 262 4
4. N. Posey - 6-1 208 6
5. LaVille - 6-1 196 7
6. Bluffton - 6-1 154 1
7. Ft. Wayne Luers - 5-2 134 9
8. Alexandria - 6-1 130 T10
9. Heritage Christian - 5-2 40 5
10. Eastbrook - 5-2 26 NR
(tie) S. Vermillion - 6-1 26 T10
Others receiving votes: Paoli 24. Lafayette Catholic 16. Indpls Scecina 14. Greencastle 12. Northeastern 10. Rochester 6.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (16) 7-0 320 1
2. Adams Central - 7-0 268 2
3. Carroll (Flora) - 7-0 254 3
4. Providence - 7-0 202 4
5. Indpls Park Tudor - 7-0 178 5
6. S. Putnam - 6-1 140 6
7. Sheridan - 6-1 138 7
8. Madison-Grant - 6-1 100 8
9. N. White - 7-0 60 9
10. Triton - 5-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 24. S. Adams 18. N. Vermillion 4.