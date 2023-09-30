IHSAA football top-10: How the top ranked teams fared in week 7

Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how the top-10 IHSAA football teams in the Associated Press poll fared during week seven.

INDIANA, USA — With just two games left in the regular season, it's now crunch-time for Indiana high school football teams looking for momentum heading into sectionals. Week seven of IHSAA football featured a handful of upsets that could shake up next week's AP poll.

Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how all the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press poll fared during the week of Sept. 29, 2023:

Class 6A

No. 1 Brownsburg defeated Zionsville 59-21.

No. 2 Center Grove defeated Pike 48-17.

No. 3 Ben Davis defeated No. 9 Carmel 45-16.

No. 4 Crown Point defeated LaPorte 42-0.

No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern defeated Noblesville 43-22.

No. 6 Fishers defeated Franklin Central 29-23.

No. 7 Westfield defeated Avon 38-14.

No. 8 Cathedral defeated Cincinnati LaSalle (OH) 39-26.

No. 10 Penn defeated South Bend St. Joseph 28-0.

Class 5A

No. 1 Bloomington North defeated Columbus East 42-0.

No. 2 Fort Wayne Snider defeated Fort Wayne Northrop 49-7.

No. 3 Bloomington South defeated Columbus North 49-14.

No. 5 Mishawaka lost to NorthWood 43-42 in overtime.

No. 6 Valparaiso defeated No. 4 Merrillville 26-24.

No. 7 Lafayette Harrison defeated Arsenal tech 38-6.

No. 8 Plainfield defeated Franklin 38-3.

No. 9 Decatur Central defeated Greenwood 63-42.

No. 10 Floyd Central defeated Bedford North Lawrence 28-27.

Class 4A

No. 1 East Central defeated Connersville 64-0.

No. 2 Evansville Reitz defeated No. 3 Evansville Memorial 34-0.

No. 4 New Haven defeated Bellmont 32-14.

No. 5 Northridge defeated Concord 21-14.

No. 6 Kokomo defeated Anderson 52-14.

No. 7 New Palestine defeated Shelbyville 49-7.

No. 8 Greenfield-Central defeated Yorktown 35-30.

No. 9 Mississinewa defeated Blackford 49-6.

No. 10 New Prairie defeated South Bend Riley 35-12.

Class 3A

No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated Andrean 41-0.

No. 3 Hanover Central defeated Hobart 31-26.

No. 4 Hamilton Heights defeated Tipton 43-0.

No. 5 Guerin Catholic defeated Northview 29-24.

No. 6 Gibson Southern defeated Washington 45-6.

No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley defeated No. 2 West Lafayette 35-13.

No. 8 Heritage Hills defeated Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49-3.

No. 9 Tri-West defeated North Montgomery 38-0.

No. 10 Peru defeated Southwood 61-7.

Class 2A

No. 1 Bluffton lost to Heritage 27-21.

No. 2 Triton Central defeated No. 8 Scecina 38-14.

No. 3 Linton-Stockton defeated Knox 40-0.

No. 4 Brownstown Central defeated Madison 56-6.

No. 5 Heritage Christian lost to Lapel 29-15.

No. 6 North Posey defeated Forest Park 41-7.

No. 7 LaVille defeated John Glenn 31-27.

No. 9 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 29-28.

No. 10 Alexandria defeated Oak Hill 38-14.

No. 10 South Vermillion defeated Fountain Central 53-20.

Class A