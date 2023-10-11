IHSAA football AP poll | Week 9 rankings, Oct. 10

INDIANA, USA — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (11) 8-0 286 1
2. Center Grove (2) 7-1 262 2
3. Ben Davis (2) 7-1 258 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 7-1 182 5
5. Crown Point - 8-0 176 4
6. Westfield - 7-1 156 6
7. Cathedral - 6-2 124 8
8. Penn - 7-1 98 9
9. Fort Wayne Carroll - 6-2 46 10
10. Fishers - 5-3 34 7
Others receiving votes: Carmel 18. Warsaw 10.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bloomington North (14) 8-0 296 1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 7-1 266 2
3. Bloomington South - 7-1 236 3
4. Valparaiso - 6-2 204 4
5. Lafayette Harrison - 7-1 172 5
6. Merrillville - 6-2 134 7
7. Decatur Central - 6-2 118 T8
8. Floyd Central - 7-1 88 T8
9. Mishawaka - 6-2 74 10
10. Plainfield - 6-2 42 6
Others receiving votes: Castle 10. Whiteland 6. McCutcheon 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. East Central (14) 8-0 298 1
2. Evansville Reitz (1) 8-0 268 2
3. Northridge - 7-1 204 4
4. New Palestine - 7-1 196 5
5. Kokomo - 7-1 162 6
6. Greenfield - 7-1 158 7
7. Mississinewa - 8-0 94 9
8. East Noble - 6-2 92 NR
9. New Haven - 7-1 68 3
10. Leo - 6-2 48 NR
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 24. Evansville Memorial 18. Pendleton Heights 12. New Prairie 8.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bishop Chatard (15) 8-0 300 1
2. Hanover Central - 8-0 222 2
3. Guerin Catholic - 6-2 198 3
4. Tippecanoe Valley - 8-0 194 5
5. Hamilton Heights - 8-0 188 4
6. Gibson Southern - 6-2 134 6
7. Heritage Hills - 7-1 110 7
8. Tri-West - 7-1 90 8
9. Peru - 8-0 76 9
10. Knox - 8-0 60 10
Others receiving votes: West Noble 30. West Lafayette 18. Batesville 14. Lawrenceburg 8. Centerville 6. Vincennes Lincoln 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Triton Central (11) 7-1 284 1
2. Linton-Stockton (2) 7-1 260 2
3. Brownstown (1) 7-1 228 3
4. North Posey - 7-1 190 4
5. LaVille (1) 7-1 182 5
6. Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers - 6-2 134 7
7. Alexandria - 7-1 128 8
8. Eastbrook - 7-1 46 T10
9. South Vermillion - 7-1 44 T10
10. Bluffton - 6-2 38 6
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Central Catholic 28. Paoli 24. Rochester 18. Greencastle 14. Northeastern 12. Scecina 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Heritage Christian 4.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lutheran (15) 8-0 300 1
2. Adams Central - 8-0 268 2
3. Carroll (Flora) - 8-0 236 3
4. Providence - 8-0 202 4
5. Park Tudor - 8-0 182 5
6. South Putnam - 7-1 154 6
7. North White - 8-0 106 9
8. Springs Valley - 7-1 90 NR
9. Sheridan - 6-2 56 7
10. Madison-Grant - 6-2 30 8
Others receiving votes: West Central 14. Triton 8. Milan 2. South Adams 2.