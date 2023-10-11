x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

IHSAA football AP poll | Week 9 rankings, Oct. 10

Here are the top-10 teams in Indiana high school football for the final week of the regular season.
Credit: WTHR graphic

INDIANA, USA — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Brownsburg  (11)       8-0         286        1

2. Center Grove (2)          7-1         262        2

3. Ben Davis           (2)          7-1         258        3

4. Hamilton Southeastern             -              7-1         182        5

5. Crown Point   -              8-0         176        4

6. Westfield        -              7-1         156        6

7. Cathedral           -              6-2         124        8

8. Penn -              7-1         98           9

9. Fort Wayne Carroll   -              6-2         46           10

10. Fishers           -              5-3         34           7

Others receiving votes: Carmel 18. Warsaw 10.

Class 5A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Bloomington North    (14)       8-0         296        1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider         (1)          7-1         266        2

3. Bloomington South    -              7-1         236        3

4. Valparaiso      -              6-2         204        4

5. Lafayette Harrison       -              7-1         172        5

6. Merrillville      -              6-2         134        7

7. Decatur Central            -              6-2         118        T8

8. Floyd Central -              7-1         88           T8

9. Mishawaka    -              6-2         74           10

10. Plainfield      -              6-2         42           6

Others receiving votes: Castle 10. Whiteland 6. McCutcheon 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. East Central        (14)       8-0         298        1

2. Evansville Reitz           (1)          8-0         268        2

3. Northridge     -              7-1         204        4

4. New Palestine               -              7-1         196        5

5. Kokomo          -              7-1         162        6

6. Greenfield      -              7-1         158        7

7. Mississinewa -              8-0         94           9

8. East Noble          -              6-2         92           NR

9. New Haven    -              7-1         68           3

10. Leo  -              6-2         48           NR

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 24. Evansville Memorial 18. Pendleton Heights 12. New Prairie 8.

Class 3A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Bishop Chatard              (15)       8-0         300        1

2. Hanover Central           -              8-0         222        2

3. Guerin Catholic             -              6-2         198        3

4. Tippecanoe Valley       -              8-0         194        5

5. Hamilton Heights                -              8-0         188        4

6. Gibson Southern          -              6-2         134        6

7. Heritage Hills -              7-1         110        7

8. Tri-West          -              7-1         90           8

9. Peru  -              8-0         76           9

10. Knox               -              8-0         60           10

Others receiving votes: West Noble 30. West Lafayette 18. Batesville 14. Lawrenceburg 8. Centerville 6. Vincennes Lincoln 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Triton Central (11)       7-1         284        1

2. Linton-Stockton              (2)          7-1         260        2

3. Brownstown (1)          7-1         228        3

4. North Posey          -              7-1         190        4

5. LaVille              (1)          7-1         182        5

6. Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers           -              6-2         134        7

7. Alexandria      -              7-1         128        8

8. Eastbrook       -              7-1         46           T10

9. South Vermillion   -              7-1         44           T10

10. Bluffton         -              6-2         38           6

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Central Catholic 28. Paoli 24. Rochester 18. Greencastle 14. Northeastern 12. Scecina 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Heritage Christian 4.

Class 1A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Lutheran            (15)       8-0         300        1

2. Adams Central              -              8-0         268        2

3. Carroll (Flora) -              8-0         236        3

4. Providence     -              8-0         202        4

5. Park Tudor         -              8-0         182        5

6. South Putnam       -              7-1         154        6

7. North White          -              8-0         106        9

8. Springs Valley                -              7-1         90           NR

9. Sheridan         -              6-2         56           7

10. Madison-Grant          -              6-2         30           8

Others receiving votes: West Central 14. Triton 8. Milan 2. South Adams 2.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Operation Football: Brownsburg 27 Noblesville 22

Before You Leave, Check This Out