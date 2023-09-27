Indiana High School Football AP poll | Week 7 rankings

INDIANA, USA — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (13) 6-0 344 1
2. Center Grove (3) 5-1 320 2
3. Ben Davis (2) 5-1 308 3
4. Crown Point - 6-0 224 5
5. Hamilton SE - 5-1 200 6
6. Fishers - 4-2 150 7
7. Westfield - 5-1 144 4
8. Cathedral - 4-2 124 8
9. Carmel - 4-2 78 10
10. Penn - 5-1 62 NR
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bloomington North (15) 6-0 352 2
2. Fort Wayne Snider (3) 5-1 286 1
3. Bloomington South - 5-1 278 5
4. Merrillville - 5-1 224 6
5. Mishawaka - 5-1 200 7
6. Valparaiso - 4-2 192 3
7. Lafayette Harrison - 5-1 140 8
8. Plainfield - 5-1 114 4
9. Decatur Central - 4-2 82 10
10. Floyd Central - 5-1 68 9
Others receiving votes: Concord 20, Evansville North 18, Franklin 6.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. East Central (17) 6-0 358 1
2. Evansville Reitz (1) 6-0 318 3
3. Evansville Memorial - 6-0 250 4
4. New Haven - 6-0 208 9
5. Northridge - 5-1 176 7
6. Kokomo - 5-1 172 2
7. New Palestine - 4-2 160 10
8. Greenfield - 5-1 130 5
9. Mississinewa - 6-0 46 NR
10. New Prairie - 5-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia City 38, Brebeuf Jesuit 34, South Bend Riley 22, Roncalli 12. Pendleton Heights 6, Leo 6, Jasper 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bishop Chatard (18) 6-0 360 1
2. West Lafayette - 5-1 252 4
3. Hanover Central - 6-0 226 6
4. Hamilton Heights - 6-0 216 7
5. Guerin Catholic - 4-2 196 5
6. Gibson Southern - 4-2 144 10
7. Tippecanoe Valley - 6-0 128 9
8. Heritage Hills - 5-1 116 2
9. Tri-West - 5-1 102 8
10. Peru - 6-0 66 NR
Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln 42, Knox 38, Lawrenceburg 36, Batesville 26, West Noble 24, Delta 8.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bluffton (9) 6-0 312 2
2. Triton Central (4) 5-1 276 4
3. Linton (2) 5-1 258 5
4. Brownstown Central - 5-1 210 1
5. Heritage Christian (2) 5-1 206 6
6. North Posey - 5-1 170 8
7. LaVille - 5-1 152 3
8. Scecina - 4-2 76 7
9. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 4-2 72 NR
10. Alexandria - 5-1 34 10
(tie) S. Vermillion - 5-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Paoli 22, Eastbrook 20, Andrean 14, Greencastle 6, Northeastern 6. Lafayette Central Catholic 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lutheran (17) 6-0 340 1
2. Adams Central - 6-0 302 2
3. Carroll (Flora) - 6-0 266 3
4. Providence - 6-0 222 4
5. Park Tudor - 6-0 196 5
6. South Putnam - 5-1 154 6
7. Sheridan - 5-1 138 7
8. Madison-Grant - 5-1 100 8
9. North White - 6-0 68 NR
10. North Judson - 4-2 30 T10
Others receiving votes: West Central 18. Triton 12. Springs Valley 10. North Vermillion 4. Pioneer 4. Milan 4. Hagerstown 2.