x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Indiana High School Football AP poll | Week 7 rankings

Here are the top teams in IHSAA football according to the Associated Press for the week of Sept. 26, 2023.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANA, USA — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Brownsburg  (13)       6-0         344        1

2. Center Grove (3)          5-1         320        2

3. Ben Davis           (2)          5-1         308        3

4. Crown Point   -              6-0         224        5

5. Hamilton SE      -              5-1         200        6

6. Fishers             -              4-2         150        7

7. Westfield        -              5-1         144        4

8. Cathedral           -              4-2         124        8

9. Carmel             -              4-2         78           10

10. Penn               -              5-1         62           NR

Class 5A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Bloomington North    (15)       6-0         352        2

2. Fort Wayne Snider         (3)          5-1         286        1

3. Bloomington South    -              5-1         278        5

4. Merrillville      -              5-1         224        6

5. Mishawaka    -              5-1         200        7

6. Valparaiso      -              4-2         192        3

7. Lafayette Harrison       -              5-1         140        8

8. Plainfield         -              5-1         114        4

9. Decatur Central            -              4-2         82           10

10. Floyd Central               -              5-1         68           9

Others receiving votes: Concord 20, Evansville North 18, Franklin 6.

Class 4A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. East Central        (17)       6-0         358        1

2. Evansville Reitz           (1)          6-0         318        3

3. Evansville Memorial -              6-0         250        4

4. New Haven    -              6-0         208        9

5. Northridge     -              5-1         176        7

6. Kokomo          -              5-1         172        2

7. New Palestine               -              4-2         160        10

8. Greenfield      -              5-1         130        5

9. Mississinewa -              6-0         46           NR

10. New Prairie  -              5-1         42           NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia City 38, Brebeuf Jesuit 34, South Bend Riley 22, Roncalli 12. Pendleton Heights 6, Leo 6, Jasper 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Bishop Chatard              (18)       6-0         360        1

2. West Lafayette   -              5-1         252        4

3. Hanover Central           -              6-0         226        6

4. Hamilton Heights                -              6-0         216        7

5. Guerin Catholic             -              4-2         196        5

6. Gibson Southern          -              4-2         144        10

7. Tippecanoe Valley       -              6-0         128        9

8. Heritage Hills -              5-1         116        2

9. Tri-West          -              5-1         102        8

10. Peru                -              6-0         66           NR

Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln 42, Knox 38, Lawrenceburg 36, Batesville 26, West Noble 24, Delta 8.

Class 2A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Bluffton           (9)          6-0         312        2

2. Triton Central (4)          5-1         276        4

3. Linton              (2)          5-1         258        5

4. Brownstown Central -              5-1         210        1

5. Heritage Christian       (2)          5-1         206        6

6. North Posey          -              5-1         170        8

7. LaVille              -              5-1         152        3

8. Scecina               -              4-2         76           7

9. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers           -              4-2         72           NR

10. Alexandria    -              5-1         34           10

(tie) S. Vermillion              -              5-1         34           NR

Others receiving votes: Paoli 22, Eastbrook 20, Andrean 14, Greencastle 6, Northeastern 6. Lafayette Central Catholic 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School       FPV        Rcd         TP           Pvs

1. Lutheran            (17)       6-0         340        1

2. Adams Central              -              6-0         302        2

3. Carroll (Flora) -              6-0         266        3

4. Providence     -              6-0         222        4

5. Park Tudor         -              6-0         196        5

6. South Putnam       -              5-1         154        6

7. Sheridan         -              5-1         138        7

8. Madison-Grant            -              5-1         100        8

9. North White          -              6-0         68           NR

10. North Judson     -              4-2         30           T10

Others receiving votes: West Central 18. Triton 12. Springs Valley 10. North Vermillion 4. Pioneer 4. Milan 4. Hagerstown 2.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Operation Football: Brownsburg 37 Westfield 7

Before You Leave, Check This Out