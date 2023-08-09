Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 5 2023 Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (6) 4-0 270 2
2. Center Grove (6) 3-1 258 3
(tie) Indpls Ben Davis (3) 3-1 258 1
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-0 224 4
5. Westfield - 4-0 164 7
6. Fishers - 3-1 122 6
7. Crown Point - 4-0 114 8
8. Lawrence North - 4-0 98 9
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 3-1 52 NR
10. Indpls Cathedral - 2-2 50 5
Others receiving votes: Penn 20. Warsaw 18. Warren Central 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider (15) 4-0 300 1
2. Bloomington North - 4-0 232 5
3. Valparaiso - 3-1 230 3
4. Plainfield - 4-0 194 6
5. Bloomington South - 3-1 172 2
6. Merrillville - 3-1 154 7
7. Mishawaka - 3-1 130 8
8. Lafayette Harrison - 3-1 100 10
9. Franklin - 3-1 50 NR
10. Castle - 3-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 18. Whiteland 16. Hammond Central 12. Michigan City 4. Floyd Central 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. E. Central (14) 4-0 298 1
2. Ev. Reitz (1) 4-0 252 2
3. Kokomo - 4-0 244 3
4. Ev. Memorial - 4-0 172 5
5. Greenfield - 4-0 140 6
6. Columbia City - 4-0 112 7
7. Northridge - 3-1 82 NR
8. Indpls Roncalli - 2-2 76 8
9. NorthWood - 3-1 68 4
10. New Palestine - 2-2 66 9
Others receiving votes: New Haven 46. New Prairie 32. E. Noble 26. Mississinewa 16. Northview 12. S. Bend St. Joseph's 4. Leo 4.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (15) 4-0 300 1
2. Guerin Catholic - 4-0 258 2
3. Heritage Hills - 4-0 228 3
4. Lawrenceburg - 3-1 156 5
5. W. Lafayette - 3-1 154 6
6. Hanover Central - 4-0 152 7
7. Tri-West - 3-1 92 10
8. Hamilton Hts. - 4-0 56 NR
9. Delta - 4-0 52 NR
(tie) Western Boone - 3-1 52 4
Others receiving votes: Peru 50. Gibson Southern 32. Knox 18. Oak Hill 16. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Danville 6. W. Noble 6. Glenn 4. Heritage 4. Fairfield 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 288 1
2. Brownstown (2) 4-0 252 2
3. LaVille - 4-0 216 3
4. Bluffton - 4-0 212 5
5. Triton Central - 3-1 174 4
6. N. Posey - 4-0 166 7
7. Linton - 3-1 114 6
8. Eastbrook - 3-1 64 8
9. Andrean - 2-2 46 10
10. Northeastern - 4-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 28. Heritage Christian 26. Cascade 8. Sullivan 6. S. Vermillion 2. Alexandria 2. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 300 1
2. Adams Central - 4-0 270 2
3. Carroll (Flora) - 4-0 236 3
4. Providence - 4-0 184 5
5. Indpls Park Tudor - 4-0 158 6
6. S. Putnam - 3-1 124 4
7. Sheridan - 3-1 122 8
8. N. Decatur - 3-1 74 9
9. Clinton Prairie - 4-0 70 NR
10. N. Judson - 2-2 38 7
Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 34. Pioneer 22. Tri 6. N. White 4. Springs Valley 4. S. Adams 2. N. Vermillion 2.