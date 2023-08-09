x
HS Football

Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 5 2023 Rankings

Three central Indiana schools are receiving first-place votes in this week's Class 6A high school football poll.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School        FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Brownsburg    (6)    4-0    270    2
2. Center Grove    (6)    3-1    258    3
(tie) Indpls Ben Davis    (3)    3-1    258    1
4. Hamilton Southeastern    -    4-0    224    4
5. Westfield    -    4-0    164    7
6. Fishers    -    3-1    122    6
7. Crown Point    -    4-0    114    8
8. Lawrence North    -    4-0    98    9
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)    -    3-1    52    NR
10. Indpls Cathedral    -    2-2    50    5

Others receiving votes: Penn 20. Warsaw 18. Warren Central 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School                 FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider    (15)    4-0    300    1
2. Bloomington North    -    4-0    232    5
3. Valparaiso    -    3-1    230    3
4. Plainfield    -    4-0    194    6
5. Bloomington South    -    3-1    172    2
6. Merrillville    -    3-1    154    7
7. Mishawaka    -    3-1    130    8
8. Lafayette Harrison    -    3-1    100    10
9. Franklin    -    3-1    50    NR
10. Castle    -    3-1    34    NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. North 18. Whiteland 16. Hammond Central 12. Michigan City 4. Floyd Central 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. E. Central    (14)    4-0    298    1
2. Ev. Reitz    (1)    4-0    252    2
3. Kokomo    -    4-0    244    3
4. Ev. Memorial    -    4-0    172    5
5. Greenfield    -    4-0    140    6
6. Columbia City    -    4-0    112    7
7. Northridge    -    3-1    82    NR
8. Indpls Roncalli    -    2-2    76    8
9. NorthWood    -    3-1    68    4
10. New Palestine    -    2-2    66    9

Others receiving votes: New Haven 46. New Prairie 32. E. Noble 26. Mississinewa 16. Northview 12. S. Bend St. Joseph's 4. Leo 4.

Class 3A

Rank-School            FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard    (15)    4-0    300    1
2. Guerin Catholic    -    4-0    258    2
3. Heritage Hills    -    4-0    228    3
4. Lawrenceburg    -    3-1    156    5
5. W. Lafayette    -    3-1    154    6
6. Hanover Central    -    4-0    152    7
7. Tri-West    -    3-1    92    10
8. Hamilton Hts.    -    4-0    56    NR
9. Delta    -    4-0    52    NR
(tie) Western Boone    -    3-1    52    4

Others receiving votes: Peru 50. Gibson Southern 32. Knox 18. Oak Hill 16. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Danville 6. W. Noble 6. Glenn 4. Heritage 4. Fairfield 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School           FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina    (13)    4-0    288    1
2. Brownstown    (2)    4-0    252    2
3. LaVille    -    4-0    216    3
4. Bluffton    -    4-0    212    5
5. Triton Central    -    3-1    174    4
6. N. Posey    -    4-0    166    7
7. Linton    -    3-1    114    6
8. Eastbrook    -    3-1    64    8
9. Andrean    -    2-2    46    10
10. Northeastern    -    4-0    44    NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 28. Heritage Christian 26. Cascade 8. Sullivan 6. S. Vermillion 2. Alexandria 2. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School             FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran    (15)    4-0    300    1
2. Adams Central    -    4-0    270    2
3. Carroll (Flora)    -    4-0    236    3
4. Providence    -    4-0    184    5
5. Indpls Park Tudor    -    4-0    158    6
6. S. Putnam    -    3-1    124    4
7. Sheridan    -    3-1    122    8
8. N. Decatur    -    3-1    74    9
9. Clinton Prairie    -    4-0    70    NR
10. N. Judson    -    2-2    38    7

Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 34. Pioneer 22. Tri 6. N. White 4. Springs Valley 4. S. Adams 2. N. Vermillion 2.

