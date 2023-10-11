INDIANAPOLIS — Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports director Dave Calabro will be at the Game of the Week between Lafayette Jefferson and Kokomo, so make sure to tag your photos from the game on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.
Games in bold will feature highlights on Operation Football.
IHSAA football week 9 Indy-area schedule
Arsenal Tech (0-8) at Muncie Central (3-5), 7 p.m.
Beech Grove (3-5) at Franklin County (3-5), 7 p.m.
Bloomington North (8-0) at Southport (1-7), 7 p.m.
Carmel (5-3) at Lawrence Central (3-5), 7 p.m.
Carroll (Flora) (8-0) at Sheridan (6-2), 7 p.m.
Center Grove (7-1) vs. Cathedral (6-2), at Butler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Christian Brothers (MO) (5-2) at Warren Central (3-5), 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Elder (OH) (5-3) at Bishop Chatard (8-0), 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian (4-3) at Cardinal Ritter (3-5), 7 p.m.
Danville (6-2) at North Montgomery (5-3), 7 p.m.
East Central (8-0) at Roncalli (3-5), 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock (5-3) at Lapel (4-4), 7 p.m.
Franklin (5-3) at Decatur Central (6-2), 7 p.m.
Greenfield-Central (7-1) at New Castle (1-7), 7 p.m.
Guerin Catholic (6-2) at Culver Academy (3-5), 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights (8-0) at West Lafayette (6-2), 7 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern (7-1) at Brownsburg (8-0), 7 p.m.
Irvington Prep (0-8) at Christel House Manual (2-5), 7 p.m.
Lebanon (4-4) at Western Boone (5-3), 7 p.m.
Martinsville (5-3) at Plainfield (6-2), 7 p.m.
Monrovia (6-2) at Scecina (5-3), 7 p.m.
Mooresville (3-5) at Perry Meridian (2-6), 7 p.m.
New Palestine (6-2) at Delta (5-3), 7:30 p.m.
Noblesville (3-5) at Avon (1-7), 7 p.m.
North Central (0-8), at Ben Davis (7-1), 7 p.m.
Northview (6-2) at Indian Creek (5-3), 7 p.m.
Park Tudor (8-0) at Edinburgh (1-7), 7 p.m.
Phalen Academy (1-6) at Linton-Stockton (7-1), 7 p.m.
Pike (2-6) at Lawrence North (5-3), 7 p.m.
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (3-5) at Heritage Christian (5-3), 7 p.m.
Shelbyville (3-5) at Pendleton Heights (6-2), 7 p.m.
South Putnam (7-1) at Cascade (5-3), 7 p.m.
Southside Home School Crimson Knights (1-7) at Crispus Attucks (7-1), 7 p.m.
Terre Haute North (0-8) at Brebeuf Jesuit (3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tindley (4-4) at George Washington (4-4), 7 p.m.
Triton Central (7-1) at Speedway (2-6), 7 p.m.
Tri-West (7-1) at Southmont (4-4), 7 p.m.
Westfield (7-1) at Franklin Central (4-4), 7 p.m.
Whiteland (4-4) at Greenwood (4-4), 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (4-4), 7 p.m.
Zionsville (3-5) at Fishers (5-3), 7 p.m.