Operation Football: Week 6 IHSAA Indy-area schedule

Here are all the local high school football games scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Don't forget to catch Operation Football Friday at 11 p.m. on 13News!

INDIANAPOLIS — Can you believe it's already week six of Operation Football? The top schools stayed on top in this week's Associated Press high school football poll, but that doesn't mean it's a forgone conclusion on which teams will make it all the way to state finals.

It will be a battle of the undefeated teams when 5-0 Brownsburg travels to Westfield to take on the 5-0 Shamrocks. The Bulldogs remain No. 1 in Class 6A after defeating Fishers last week at home. The Shamrocks moved up to No. 4 after ending Hamilton Southeastern's bid for an undefeated regular season.

Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports director Dave Calabro will be at the Game of the Week between Yorktown and Shelbyville, so make sure to tag your photos from the game on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.

Games in bold will feature highlights on Operation Football.

IHSAA football week 6 Indy-area schedule

Anderson (1-4) at Arsenal Tech (0-5), 7 p.m.

Avon (0-5) at Fishers (3-2), 7 p.m.

Beech Grove (2-3) at Monrovia (4-1), 7 p.m.

Ben Davis (4-1) at Lawrence North (4-1), 7 p.m.

Bishop Chatard (5-0) at Guerin Catholic (4-1), 7 p.m.

Brebeuf Jesuit (2-2) at Roncalli (3-2), 7 p.m.

Brownsburg (5-0) at Westfield (5-0), 7 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter (3-2) at Triton Central (4-1), 7 p.m.

Cascade (3-2) at North Putnam (1-4), 7 p.m.

Cathedral (3-2) at Frederick Douglass (KY) (2-2), 7 p.m.

Center Grove (4-1) at Lawrence Central (2-3), 7 p.m.

Christel House Manual (2-3) at Shortridge (2-3), 7 p.m.

Eastern Hancock (3-2) at Milan (3-2), 7 p.m.

Edgewood (1-4) at Indian Creek (2-3), 7 p.m.

Frankfort (1-4) at Western Boone (3-2), 7 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern (4-1) at Zionsville (3-2), 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian (4-1) at Covenant Christian (3-2), 7 p.m.

Lapel (2-3) at Heritage (4-1), 7 p.m.

Lebanon (2-3) at Tri-West (4-1), 7 p.m.

Martinsville (3-2) at Whiteland (2-3), 7 p.m.

Mooresville (2-3) at Franklin (3-2), 7 p.m.

New Palestine (3-2) at Greenfield-Central (5-0), 7 p.m.

Noblesville (3-2) at Franklin Central (3-2), 7 p.m.

Noblesville Home School Lions (2-3) at Cincinnati Landmark (OH) (2-3), 8 p.m.

North Central (0-5) at Carmel (3-2), 7 p.m.

North Central (Farmersburg) (1-4) at Greenwood Christian (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Park Tudor (5-0) at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (0-5), 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights (3-2) at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (2-3), 7 p.m.

Perry Meridian (2-3) at Greenwood (3-2), 7 p.m.

Phalen Academy (1-3) at Crispus Attucks (4-1), 7 p.m.

Pike (1-4) at Warren Central (2-3), 7 p.m.

Plainfield (5-0) at Decatur Central (3-2), 7 p.m.

Providence (5-0) at Irvington Prep (0-5), 7 p.m.

Scecina (4-1) at Lutheran (5-0), 7 p.m.

Sheridan (4-1) at Taylor (1-4), 7 p.m.

Southmont (4-1) at Danville (3-2), 7 p.m.

Southport (0-5) at Bloomington South (4-1), 7 p.m.

Southside Home School Crimson Kights (1-4) at George Washington (2-3), 7 p.m.

Speedway (1-4) at Connersville (2-3), 7 p.m.

Switzerland County (3-2) at Edinburgh (0-5), 7 p.m.

Tindley (2-3) at Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (2-3), 7 p.m.

Twin Lakes (4-1) at Hamilton Heights (5-0), 7:30 p.m.