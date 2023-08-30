Operation Football: IHSAA Week 3 Indy-area Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — Week three of IHSAA football is already here! Get ready for the start of inter-conference matchups as fall weather approaches. Here is a complete schedule of all the local games set for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports reporter Dominic Miranda will be at the Game of the Week between Mt. Vernon and Greenfield-Central
Games in BOLD will feature highlights on Operation Football.
Local IHSAA Week 3 Schedule
Arsenal Tech (0-2) at Lafayette Jefferson (0-2), 7 p.m.
Avon (0-2) at Hamilton Southeastern (2-0), 7 p.m.
Brebeuf Jesuit (1-1) at Mishawaka Marian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter (0-2) at Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (1-1), 7 p.m.
Christel House Manual (1-1) at George Washington (0-2), 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian (1-1) at Scecina (2-0), at UIndy, 7 p.m.
Crawfordsville (0-2) at Western Boone (2-0), 7 p.m.
Decatur Central (2-0) at Whiteland (1-1), 7 p.m.
Delta (2-0) at Shelbyville (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit King (MI) (0-1) at Carmel (1-1), 7 p.m.
Eastern Hancock (2-0) at Centerville (2-0), 7 p.m.
Edgewood (1-1) at Cascade (1-1), 7 p.m.
Edinburgh (0-2) at South Decatur (1-1), 7 p.m.
Fishers (2-0) at Noblesville (2-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin (1-1) at Perry Meridian (1-1), 7 p.m.
Franklin Central (2-0) at Brownsburg (2-0), 7 p.m.
Greenwood (2-0) at Martinsville (1-1), 7 p.m.
Greenwood Christian (0-2) at Wes-Del (0-2), 7 p.m.
Guerin Catholic (2-0) at Heritage Christian (2-0), 7 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic (1-1) at Hamilton Heights (2-0), 7 p.m.
Lawrence Central (1-1) vs. Lawrence North (2-0), at Lucas Oil Stadium, 8 p.m.
Lebanon (0-2) at Danville (1-1), 7 p.m.
Linton-Stockton (2-0) at Monrovia (2-0), 7 p.m.
Louisville Trinity (KY) (1-1) at Center Grove (1-1), 7 p.m.
New Castle (1-1) at Pendleton Heights (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Noblesville HomeSchool (1-1) at Frontier (0-2), 7 p.m.
North Central (Farmersburg) (0-2) at Irvington Prep (0-2), 7 p.m.
North Central (0-2) at Warren Central (0-2), 7 p.m.
Owen Valley (1-1) at Indian Creek (0-2), 7 p.m.
Park Tudor (2-0) at Shortridge (2-0), 7 p.m.
Penn (2-0) at Cathedral (1-1), 7 p.m.
Pike (0-2) at Ben Davis (2-0), 7 p.m.
Plainfield (2-0) at Mooresville (1-1), 7 p.m.
Roncalli (1-1) at Bishop Chatard (2-0), 7 p.m.
Shenandoah (1-1) at Lapel (0-2), 7 p.m.
Sheridan (1-1) at Tri-Central (1-1), 7 p.m.
Southport (0-2) at Columbus North (1-1), 7 p.m.
Speedway (1-1) at Beech Grove (0-2), 7 p.m.
Tindley (1-1) at Crispus Attucks (1-1), 7 p.m.
Triton Central (2-0) at Lutheran (2-0), 7 p.m.
Tri-West (1-1) at Frankfort (1-1), 7 p.m.
Westfield (2-0) at Zionsville (2-0), 7 p.m.
Yorktown (2-0) at New Palestine (0-2), 7 p.m.