IHSAA football top-10: How the top ranked teams in the AP Poll fared in week 4

INDIANA, USA — The final whistle has blown on week four of Operation Football. Friday night featured several heated rivalry matchups between ranked teams. Also, a few out-of-state teams put some of the state's top-ranked programs through their toughest tests of the season.

Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how all the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press poll fared during the week of Sept. 8, 2023:

Class 6A

No. 1 Ben Davis lost to IMG Academy (FL) 34-14.

No. 2 Brownsburg defeated Avon 53-30.

No. 3 Center Grove defeated Cincinnati Moeller (OH) 35-34 in overtime.

No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern defeated No. 6 Fishers 35-34 in overtime.

No. 5 Cathedral lost to 3A No. 1 Bishop Chatard 24-21.

No. 7 Westfield defeated Noblesville 28-21.

No. 8 Crown Point defeated Lake Central 38-12.

No. 9 Lawrence North defeated North Central 49-14.

No. 10 Carmel lost to Louisville Trinity (KY) 41-14.

Class 5A

No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider defeated Fort Wayne Southside 41-0.

No. 3 Valparaiso defeated Michigan City 31-7.

No. 4 Whiteland lost to Franklin 22-21.

No. 5 Bloomington North defeated No. 2 Bloomington South 25-24 in overtime.

No. 6 Plainfield defeated Perry Meridian 21-20.

No. 7 Merrillville defeated Portage 17-7.

No. 8 Mishawaka defeated Goshen 48-13.

No. 9 Decatur Central lost to Martinsville 25-24.

No. 10 Lafayette Harrison defeated McCutcheon 30-13.

Class 4A

No. 1 East Central defeated Franklin County 55-0.

No. 2 Evansville Reitz defeated Evansville North 24-7.

No. 3 Kokomo defeated Muncie Central 47-7.

No. 4 NorthWood lost to Northridge 25-21.

No. 5 Evansville Memorial defeated 2A No. 9 Evansville Mater Dei 9-6.

No. 6 Greenfield-Central defeated Pendleton Heights 43-38.

No. 7 Columbia City defeated Huntington North 55-27.

No. 8 Roncalli defeated Columbus North 38-10.

No. 9 New Palestine defeated Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63-39.

No. 10 Brebeuf Jesuit lost to 3A No. 2 Guerin Catholic 34-29.

Class 3A

No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated 6A No. 5 Cathedral 24-21.

No. 2 Guerin Catholic defeated 4A No. 10 Brebeuf Jesuit 34-29.

No. 3 Heritage Hills defeated South Spencer 40-0.

No. 5 Lawrenceburg defeated Greensburg 42-0.

No. 6 West Lafayette defeated Lafayette Central Catholic 37-7.

No. 7 Hanover Central defeated Lowell 35-0.

No. 8 Gibson Southern lost to South Warren (KY) 45-28.

No. 9 Oak Hill lost to Mississinewa 16-9.

No. 10 Tri-West defeated No. 4 Western Boone 26-21.

Class 2A

No. 1 Scecina defeated Beech Grove 44-23.

No. 2 Brownstown Central defeated Salem 47-0.

No. 3 LaVille defeated Winamac 38-6.

No. 4 Triton Central defeated Monrovia 55-28.

No. 5 Bluffton defeated Woodlan 28-0.

No. 6 Linton-Stockton defeated Sullivan 14-12.

No. 7 North Posey defeated Tell City 35-0.

No. 8 Eastbrook defeated Frankton 28-21.

No. 9 Evansville Mater Dei lost to 4A No. 5 Evansville Memorial 9-6.

No. 10 Andrean defeated Munster 21-14.

Class A

No. 1 Lutheran defeated Lapel 38-7.

No. 2 Adams Central defeated Jay County 42-7.

No. 3 Carroll (Flora) defeated Delphi 39-0.

No. 4 South Putnam lost to Greencastle 51-49.

No. 5 Providence defeated Clarksville 66-8.

No. 6 Park Tudor defeated Fremont 40-3.

No. 7 North Judson lost to Knox 22-18.

No. 8 Sheridan defeated Clinton Central 57-0.

No. 9 North Decatur defeated Shenandoah 21-7.

No. 10 West Washington lost to Springs Valley 46-7.