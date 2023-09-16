How the top-ranked IHSAA football teams fared in week 5

INDIANA, USA — Can you believe we're already halfway through the high school football regular season? Things are heating up as time starts to run out for teams hoping to build momentum into sectionals. The Operation Football Game of the Week did not disappoint, but Ben Davis held on in the end. Will Brownsburg remain No. 1 when the new AP poll is released on Tuesday?
Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how all the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press poll fared during the week of Sept. 15, 2023:
Class 6A
- No. 1 Brownsburg defeated No. 6 Fishers 42-28.
- No. 2 Center Grove defeated Harvest Prep (OH) 36-18.
- No. 2 Ben Davis defeated Warren Central 31-28.
- No. 5 Westfield defeated No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern 30-28.
- No. 7 Crown Point defeated Portage 49-6.
- No. 8 Lawrence North lost to Carmel 17-14.
- No. 9 Fort Wayne Carroll lost to 5A No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider 27-24.
- No. 10 Cathedral defeated North Central 49-6.
Class 5A
- No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider defeated 6A No. 9 Fort Wayne Carroll 27-24.
- No. 2 Bloomington North defeated Terre Haute North 49-12.
- No. 3 Valparaiso defeated Chesterton 28-14.
- No. 4 Plainfield defeated Greenwood 46-20.
- No. 5 Bloomington South defeated Terre Haute South 41-14.
- No. 6 Merrillville defeated Michigan City 17-0.
- No. 7 Mishawaka defeated Plymouth 42-7.
- No. 8 Lafayette Harrison defeated Anderson 51-7.
- No. 9 Franklin lost to Martinsville 32-14.
- No. 10 Castle lost to Vincennes Lincoln 26-21.
Class 4A
- No. 1 East Central defeated Batesville 42-0.
- No. 2 Evansville Reitz defeated Evansville Central 69-7.
- No. 3 Kokomo defeated Marion 35-20.
- No. 4 Evansville Memorial defeated Evansville Harrison 29-0.
- No. 5 Greenfield-Central defeated Shelbyville 47-0.
- No. 6 Columbia City defeated DeKalb 49-17.
- No. 7 Northridge defeated Goshen 43-6.
- No. 8 Roncalli defeated 5A No. 2 Guerin Catholic 35-21.
- No. 9 NorthWood lost to Warsaw 45-21.
- No. 10 New Palestine defeated Pendleton Heights 34-14.
Class 3A
- No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated Columbus North 28-3.
- No. 2 Guerin Catholic lost to 4A No. 8 Roncalli 35-21.
- No. 3 Heritage Hills defeated 2A No. 6 North Posey 10-0.
- No. 4 Lawrenceburg defeated Franklin County 42-7.
- No. 5 West Lafayette defeated Rensselaer Central 40-6.
- No. 6 Hanover Central defeated Kankakee Valley 47-7.
- No. 7 Tri-West defeated Danville 21-0.
- No. 8 Hamilton Heights defeated Western 32-0.
- No. 9 Delta lost to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 31-20.
- No. 9 Western Boone lost to North Montgomery 20-17.
Class 2A
- No. 1 Scecina lost to Heritage Christian 35-21.
- No. 2 Brownstown Central defeated North Harrison 40-7.
- No. 3 LaVille defeated Caston 36-6.
- No. 4 Bluffton defeated Jay County 19-7.
- No. 5 Triton Central defeated Indian Creek 49-35.
- No. 6 North Posey lost to 3A No. 3 Heritage Hills 10-0.
- No. 7 Linton-Stockton defeated Boonville 20-14.
- No. 8 Eastbrook plays Alexandria at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- No. 9 Andrean lost to Hobart 27-24.
- No. 10 Northeastern defeated Union City 67-14.
Class A
- No. 1 Lutheran defeated Cascade 49-13.
- No. 2 Adams Central defeated Heritage 38-0.
- No. 3 Carroll (Flora) defeated Eastern (Greentown) 47-7.
- No. 4 Providence defeated Charlestown 42-14.
- No. 5 Park Tudor defeated Shenandoah 47-7.
- No. 6 South Putnam defeated Edgewood 56-13.
- No. 7 Sheridan plays No. 9 Clinton Prairie at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- No. 8 North Decatur lost to Lapel 42-7.
- No. 10 North Judson defeated Winamac 21-8.