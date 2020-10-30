Greenwood girl still kicking in high school sectionals

Olivia Brawley's right leg is one of Greenwood's weapons as they advance through the IHSAA football tournament.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Olivia Brawley is making history at Greenwood High School this season as the starting kicker for the varsity football team.

“I was really nervous at first, but after a while, I just got used to it,” Olivia admitted.

Greenwood's varsity football coach Mike Campbell saw Olivia dominating on the Greenwood girls soccer team, and he asked her to try out for the football team.

“She’s got a big strong leg,” Campbell boasted. “She's tough kid. She's kind of an attacker mentality-wise. I approached her because I knew our kicker was graduating. I said, ‘Are you interested kicking?’ And I talked to her mom and dad and things kind of got rolling from there.”

Olivia loves football, her football coach loves her kicking abilities.

But her parents needed a little convincing.

“Oh, I was extremely nervous the first time she played,” Olivia’s mom, Katy, remembered. “But after that first game night, I was fine with it. I never thought I would be a football mom, even if it was for just one season. I've had fun watching her play.”

Throughout the season, Olivia has been kicking extra points and field goals for the Woodmen. In last week's IHSAA Sectional win, she handled kick-offs for the first time all season.

What grade would Olivia give her kicking this season?

“A-minus,” Olivia said with hesitation.

This Friday night Greenwood takes on Martinsville in another huge sectional football battle, and the outcome of the game could depend on Olivia’s foot.

“Football Friday nights have been awesome,” said Olivia’s dad, Jerry, who happens to be a Martinsville graduate. “The pressure that she's seen and been through. It's just amazing that she’s been really, really consistent.”

When I journeyed to my hometown of Greenwood, I found out that Olivia has no shortage of leg strength, and confidence! And that’s something other girls are starting to notice as they emulate her accomplishments.