Operation Football Week 5: Cross-town rivalry comes to a head tonight as Ben Davis faces Warren Central

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cross-town rivals, Ben Davis and Warren Central face off for Operation Football Friday night.

The best from the west versus the beasts from the east will kickoff at 7 p.m. You'll be able to watch the game streaming on the WTHR Facebook page.

Both the Warriors (1-1 conference) and Giants (1-0 conference) are 2-2 on the season.

Warren Central is also the band of the week on Operation Football.

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the coveted Spirit Award Trophy. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.

You can also stay up to date with scores from all across central Indiana Friday night by clicking here.

Other big game coverage

13News Operation Football will also be covering several other big games Friday night including:

Heritage Christian @ Scecina

Guerin Catholic @ Roncalli

Perry Meridian @ Whiteland

You can catch all the Operation Football game highlights on 13News at 11 p.m.

Cheerleaders of the week

The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Pendleton Heights High School.

The Arabians (2-2) host the New Palestine Dragons (4-0) at 7:30 p.m.